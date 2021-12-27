Tokyo Revengers anime to replace ‘Draken’ voice actor Tatsuhisa Suzuki

Suzuki was absent at the December 18 event that announced the anime’s “Seiya Kessen” arc.

The official website of the television anime of Ken wakui ‘s Tokyo Avengers announced on Monday that the anime replaces Tatsuhisa Suzuki as the voice of Ken “Doraken / Draken” Rygji, after discussions between his art agency and the anime’s production committee. The committee assured fans that the staff and cast are still working on the upcoming “Seiya Kessen” (“Christmas Showdown”) arc.

Suzuki did not participate in ‘TV Anime’ Tokyo Avengers ‘Special Event ~ Tokyo Manjikai Tachikawa Touring ~ “at Tachikawa Stage Garden on December 18. Event organizers allowed people to cancel their request for pre-sale tickets if they wished. The event announced the arc “Seiya Kessen” from the anime.

Suzuki recently took a hiatus from “all activity in the entertainment industry” in August. Its musical unit OLD CODEX and Suzuki’s agency made the announcement shortly after the singer LiSA , Suzuki’s wife, also announced a hiatus “from some of her activities” due to mental and physical fatigue.

Suzuki and LiSA announced their wedding in January 2020. The Weekly bunshun The magazine reported on July 30 of an alleged extramarital affair between Suzuki and a co-worker.

Suzuki offered to quit the role of Ktar Higashi / Ultraman Taro in the second season of the Ultraman anime, due to his hiatus. The replaced series Tatsuhisa Suzuki with Tomoaki maeno . However, he will continue to voice the character of Makoto Tachibana in the To free! anime franchise .

Toei 45th live-action Super Sentai series Kikai Sentai Zenkaiger replaced Suzuki with Masaya fukunishi as the voice of the robot bird Gege, from the 25th episode. the Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reij ni Tensei Shiteshimatta … ~ Haran or Yobu Kaizoku ~ (My next life as a cityainess: all roads lead to death! The Pirate game known as “Trouble” replaced Suzuki with Yuki Ito in the game’s bonus drama CDs. Suzuki voices the character Alan Stuart in the game and the animated adaptations of the novels. Pokémon Journeys: The Series , the stream Pokemon television anime replaced Tatsuhisa Suzuki with Yoshitsugu Matsuoka like the voice of Kibana (Raihan in English). Chinese smartphone gaming The stars of alchemy replaced Suzuki by Shintar Asanuma as the Japanese voice of the character Regal.

Shu’s TV anime The Misfit of Demon King Academy : The strongest demon king in history reincarnates and goes to school with his descendants ( Ma Gakuin no Futekigsha ~ Shij Saiky no Ma no Shiso, Tensei Shite Shison-tachi no Gakk e Kay ) light novel series announced earlier in December that it is replacing Tatsuhisa Suzuki with Yuichiro umehara like the voice of Anos.

Suzuki’s prolific career has included such characters as The seven deadly sins ‘To forbid, Prince of stride: alternative it’s Tasuku Senoo, Seraph of the end is Shinya Hiragi, Kuroko’s basketball by Kazunari Takao, Dagashi kashi ‘s T Endo, and Baka and Test – Summon the Beasts ‘Yji Sakamoto. Last year he performed roles in Somali and the spirit of the forest , The Misfit of Demon King Academy , and My next life as a villain: all roads lead to misfortune!