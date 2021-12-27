Entertainment
Friends and family mourn siblings killed after car crash – CBS Los Angeles
NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) Many gathered in North Hollywood on Sunday night to mourn the deaths of two teenage boys who were killed by a suspected DUI driver last Saturday.
These children are incredibly talented and very gifted children, said their father Ram Chettupalli. It’s amazing that the two children left in the same family.
On December 18, Akshata Lucky Chettupalli, 16, and his brother Arjit, 14, were driving home from Chatworth with their parents late at night when their vehicle was struck by a suspected DUI driver. Arjit died that night, his sister passed away a week later. Both were students of the Los Angeles Unified School District. Arjit was an eighth grade student at Lawrence Middle School in Chatsworth. Akshata was a junior in the Gifted Magnet program at North Hollywood High School. She was also the class president of the student council.
Friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil at the corner of Lassen Street and Oakdale Avenue to mourn the deaths of the two teenagers.
The school district is offering bereavement counseling to students and staff when schools resume classes on January 10.
