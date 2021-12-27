Entertainment
Schenectady’s downtown arcade to feature classic games and vegan food – The Daily Gazette
SCHENECTADY The 40-year-old vegan pub food and video games will come together under one roof in 2022 in downtown Schenectady.
It’s a seemingly unlikely combination that makes sense to entrepreneur Chelsea Heilmann, who operates the vegan Take Two cafe at 433 State St., a few hundred yards from the ground floor of 148 Clinton St. will still house unnamed. arcade.
It’s fun to do something when you go out, not just sit down and have a beer, she said. It’s nice to have an interactive experience.
She’s seen other food / fun mixes on her travels, like a table tennis bar in Colorado, but nothing that combines as much variety as she plans to bring.
The future arcade / pub is the former Clinton Street Mercantile space. It has been recently renovated, mainly open and ideal for Heilmann’s needs.
She needs to move walls to create a kitchen, and plans to add sound deadening materials to tame the noise all these games will make.
We start construction in a few weeks, said Heilmann.
The target opening date is May 2022. So far, she has purchased several machines from the 1980s and 1990s, including “NBA Jam”, “Area 51”, “X-Men” and the classic “Ms. Pac- Man. “
A woman from the Capital Region Vegan Network and her husband were actually planning to open an arcade, Heilmann said, but they have focused on other priorities amid the pandemic. So I got a lot of these games from her.
Two foosball tables sit next to their electronic brethren, and she has a row on at least one pinball machine.
Skee-ball, table tennis and air hockey are also on the list. Board games, darts and cornhole will complete the entertainment.
Child-friendly games will be included and the bar will serve a variety of non-alcoholic cocktails.
On the food side, Heilmann has experience with his own cafe and with a previous business on Jay Street that turned Happy Cappuccino into Square One Cafe.
The Rotterdam native now lives in the city center a few steps from her two storefronts. She is able and willing to work the overtime to start the second business, but doesn’t think Shell has to do it forever. Heilmann has a good staff to keep Take Two running while she sets up the arcade.
I love doing what I do, and it’s not going to be like that forever, she said. This is exactly what you do when you start something. When Take Two opened, I spent four months without a day off.
The interest is both personal and entrepreneurial for Heilmann, who is nostalgic for the arcades of her childhood even if she intends to avoid their dark and cramped aesthetic. The arcade games she bought weren’t repackaged, but they weren’t abused either. They show their age but perform well.
I like that they aren’t new and shiny, she says. As soon as I plugged it in I was like, it reminds me of being younger.
She lights up “Ms. Pac-Man,” drops into a quarter and plays a trick as the distinctive WAKA-WAKA-WAKA audio bounces off the high ceiling and bare walls.
His personal best is currently the highest score recorded in the Machine Hall of Fame, but it is also the only score recorded. For now.
Categories: Business, News
Categories: Business, News
