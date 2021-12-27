Only one actor made The King’s Man’s Matthew Vaughn feel ‘starstruck’, and that makes perfect sense





Star wars has a pretty huge effect on the fans who grew up with the franchise, and some of them even grew up to be filmmakers themselves. So when Matthew Vaughn, a longtime devotee of George Lucas’ sci-fi creation, got to direct Mark Hamill himself, he felt absolutely stunned. To be honest, no one could blame him because The king’s man co-writer / director had feelings that pretty much mirrored what you would expect upon meeting the man who helped bring Luke Skywalker to life. As Matthew Vaughn sat down at an exclusive roundtable of journalists to promote his latest project, CinemaBlend was on hand to ask and listen to other questions that covered just about every aspect of his career. When asked if he would like to do a Star wars movie, Matthew Vaughn was absolutely excited about the possibility, although he was honest in saying he didn’t think it would be considered. Describing his love and fandom for the legendary film series, Mr. Vaughn went on to tell the following story about the making of Hamill in 2014 Kingsman: Secret Service : And the most dazzled I have ever seen through the camera was Mark Hamill. I mean, I was just “I’ve got a fucking Luke Skywalker sitting in front of me saying,” What do you want me to do, Matthew? like a nerd fanboy right now. Be cool.’ With Mark Hamill as Professor James Arnold, a key figure in deciphering Samuel L. Jackson’s villainous Valentine’s plans, Kingsman: Secret Service putting Matthew Vaughn face to face with his childhood idol. That kind of opportunity would melt anyone’s minds right down to the most basic chemistry sets, and for the most part, Vaughn has kept his promise to play cool. Eventually, her inner fanboy would come out to play thanks to a very special announcement made during filming. his 2014 hit . This is how the game has changed when Star Wars: The Force Awakens has been confirmed as entry into production: I drove him crazy because at that point it became a – you know, that’s when he was announced and was going to be in. [Star Wars]. And I was like, ‘Dude, you gotta tell me what’s going on, what’s going on?’ And he didn’t tell me zippo. Much like Mark Hamill is an expert at fan questioning, Matthew Vaughn is professional enough that he can film two pivotal scenes with his childhood idol and get the job done. Whether or not he is approached for a Star wars concert in the future remains to be seen. In all honesty, with the plans he has for the Kingsman and the king’s man movies Mr. Vaughn’s schedule will likely be overloaded. So maybe a trip to a galaxy far, far away isn’t exactly in the maps right now. The last chapter of the Kingsman Cinematic Universe is in theaters now, with The king’s man ready to delight lovers of gentleman fighting and naughty comedy. If you want to take a look at the future of cinema, the 2022 release schedule is also available for your viewing pleasure. Either way, your vacation will continue with the movie magic you choose to indulge in.

