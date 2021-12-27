Beats the Lion King to become the 4th biggest Hollywood magnifier in India





Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to achieve box office exploits even in its second week in theaters in India. The latest is The Movie Climbing Up A Place here in India, and below you can find everything you need to know. Starring Tom Holland in a lead role, the film also marks the return of two previous Spider-Mans – Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. It is for this reason that the film received enormous hype prior to release. The answer is so great that, the film still offers a glorious spectacle despite too many competitors in theaters. Spider-Man: No Way Home completed a 10-day race in India and in the meantime he bagged a total of 164.92 crores. He overtook the Indian numbers of The Lion King, which had made 150.09 crores. Directed by Jon Favreau and supported by Walt Disney, The Lion King was a huge success when it was released in 2019. After The Lion King, Spider-Man: No Way Home has its eyes on yet another biggie, The Jungle Book (188 crores). Additionally, No Way Home is set to become the third biggest 200 crore in India, after Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Meanwhile, Tom Holland, who is capitalizing on the success of No Way Home, recently said he was ready to “take a break” from his acting career to “focus on building a family” and determine. its priorities. He told People magazine: “I have spent the last six years focusing on my career. I want to take a break and focus on building a family and what I want to do outside of this world. Holland, who is dating his “Spider-Man” co-star Zendaya, has said he will “wait” to start a family, he is excited to be a parent in the future, femalefirst reports. co.uk. (via IANS) Stay tuned for more box office stories. Must read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Day 10: Climb to the Top 2nd Saturday Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

