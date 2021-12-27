Lynn’s Flynns on Broadway

Jake Flynn, left, performs a scene from the Broadway musical “Mrs. Doubtfire” on Good Morning America.

Jake Flynn is 15 and a busy kid.

The Wenham native, whose family is originally from Lynn, is this time starring in his second Broadway production as Christopher Hilliard in the musical adaptation of “Mrs. Doubt.”

His schedule is far from that of the average teenager, but Jake has been on Broadway boards since he was 10, so he’s gotten used to it.

“I go to school in the morning, then I do the show in the evening, at 7:30 am or 8:00 pm, it’s a normal day,” he said. “But in the previews, which is when we rehearse during the day and then do the show in the evening, I tutor in the theater with tutors hired between rehearsals and the show.”

Jake’s family also had a lot of time to adjust to theatrical life.

“When he was 5 years old, he was doing community theater,” recalls Jake’s mother, Mary Wells Flynn. “And I was like, ‘Okay, he loves it.'”

The opportunity struck early for Jake, as community theater led him to a starring role as Tiny Tim in the North Shore Music Theatre’s flagship production, “A Christmas Carol.” However, it wasn’t long before Jake was called to New York as Charlie, in the Broadway production of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”.

Jake said playing at the North Shore Music Theater gave him a crash course in what Broadway would be like.

“The North Shore Music Theater isn’t actually much different from Broadway; there are just bigger budgets in a Broadway house as opposed to a regional (theater), ”he said. “My theater (on Broadway) actually has fewer seats than North Shore.”

And the North Shore Music Theater was a suitable place for Jake to cut his teeth, as the Beverly-based stage was close to his mother’s former playground.

“I was born and raised in Lynn and my dad is still here, he will never leave Lynn. My best friend is still in Lynn. When people say, “Where are you from? I always say Lynn, ”said Mary.

The 1994 graduate of Bishop Fenwick stood out in high school softball and continued her upward trajectory at the University of Maine.

“If my kids are playing randomly on any Lynn team, I’m like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna get crushed, they’re gonna be awesome,'” she added. “And usually they still are. “

Mary’s softball prowess coupled with the NFL careers of her husband and Jake’s father, Mike Flynn set a great precedent for family athletics. As it happened, Jake’s interest in theater caught Mary and Mike a bit off guard.

“At first my husband and I thought we were just going to have the most ridiculous athletes,” said Mary. “And then you see who your children are, and he was still singing, as always.”

“And it’s not that he didn’t like (playing sports),” she added. “He’s actually very competitive, but that just hasn’t brought him the joy of playing.”

It’s not all black and white, however. Jake may also have developed his love of theater through his parents.

“My dad always loved the theater, even when he played football,” Jake said. “And my mom did shows in high school, so she liked it. And my brothers, even though they don’t do that as much, I think they like to watch the shows.

Mary and Mike are determined to help Jake make his dreams come true. After two frantic years, with “Mrs. With the postponement of the Doubtfire pandemic being just one of the obstacles in the way, they decided to do everything possible to help their son continue to perform on stage.

“Me and Mike are like, ‘How does this guy achieve his dreams at the age of 10? ”, Said Mary. “It’s amazing, and that’s the main reason we can’t say no: we have to make it work for him because you never know when he might start over (the fact) that he has.” being able to do two lightning strikes was incredible. “

Ms. Doubtfire’s return to the stage comes after a lengthy COVID-induced hiatus, as the show was slated to open just before Broadway announced a full shutdown in March 2020. In the months leading up to the return of “Doubtfire “(Opening night was December 5th), Jake went through personal changes that caused problems for his role in the production.

“I got too big for the role during the pandemic,” he said of his character, Christopher Hilliard, who is scripted at age 12. “Usually when your voice changes on Broadway, they only see you when you’re an adult and playing younger; This is how it works.

“He definitely did 12, easy,” said Mary. Jake was 13 when Doubtfire was originally supposed to run. “But now, two years later, he’s grown six inches and his voice has dropped,” his mother said.

Against all odds, Jake and “Doubtfire” got a reprieve.

The show is to remain open for the Broadway season, despite recent concerns about the new variant, and Jake is to stay in his role as Christopher.

“The producers and the director, I have to hand it over to them,” said Mary. “They kept saying ‘Doubtfire’ has always been family and they meant it.”

“It’s just an open-ended race,” Jake explained. “So as long as we get ticket sales, the show stays open. “

With the stage lights finally on for Broadway’s “Doubtfire”, the Flynn family must adjust to a new form of family life.

“We were all going to live together,” Mary said, but the changes that followed after “Doubtfire” closed in 2020 made that notion impossible. “(These days) Jake is a full time resident of New York City, and either I live with him or my husband or (his) grandparents. We’re just changing jobs.

“It’s hard to say no on Broadway when he can live his dream. We don’t want to take that away from him if we can. “

Yet Jake sometimes finds that he misses Wenham and eastern Massachusetts.

“It’s not the countryside,” he said of Manhattan. “You don’t have a lot of trees. I like the atmosphere of Lynn and Hamilton-Wenham and Beverly much better. I love New York, but I think being in a small town with trees is much better.

Jake will eventually return home, but for now, he’s entirely busy putting together a long overdue production.

“I worked on the show for three years, and to be able to do it after a pandemic, defying the odds and reopening Broadway, it’s very exciting to show the show to the world,” he said.

“The pandemic has made you reassess what is important in life,” added Mary. “The family remains united, and it is. I mean, this casting is more than tight. He’s gonna have lifelong friends.

