Harvey Evans, actor of the golden years of Broadway, dies at 80

Harvey Evans, an actor, singer and dancer who had a knack for landing roles in original Broadway productions of classics such as West Side Story, Follies, Hello, Dolly! and Gypsy, has passed away. He was 80 years old.

Evans died on Christmas Eve at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, New Jersey, said Lawrence Leritz, a friend and Broadway actor, dancer, singer, producer and director.

He was much loved by the Broadway community. Very nice, enveloping, funny and always had a smile on his face. I don’t remember not being hugged by this loving man, Leritz said.

We lost a big one, actor Harvey Fierstein wrote on Twitter.

That’s why we love musicals, wrote playwright and author Paul Rudnick.

Bernadette Peters added: Evans was the most cherished and talented being that one could have the privilege to know.

Evans was rarely cast for lead roles on Broadway, but found his place in timeless shows. He starred alongside Angela Lansbury in Anyone Can Whistle and played Barnaby in Hello, Dolly! opposite Carol Channing, then Betty Grable and finally Eve Arden.

When I look back, Evans told Playbill in 2007, I think I had some kind of angel on my shoulder, leading me to the best shows of Broadway’s golden years. I didn’t choose them, they just came this way.

Evans, who was born Harvey Hohnecker, grew up in Cincinnati and fell in love with musical theater after seeing a touring production of Song of Norway.

I spent my entire childhood waiting until I graduated from high school so I could go to New York and see a Broadway show, he told Playbill.

Evans arrived in New York in 1955 and befriended choreographers Bob Fosse and Jerome Robbins. Evans’ first musical as a dancer on Broadway was New Girl in Town, starring Gwen Verdon and choreographed by Fosse.

It changed its name while shooting a small role in Experiment in Terror in 1962, directed by Blake Edwards and starring Glenn Ford and Lee Remick. He and his fellow actress Taffy Paul decided to remake himself, he became Evans and she became Stefanie Powers.

Evans was also cast by Fosse for Redhead, with Verdon, and the movie The Pajama Game. Other highlights were starred on Broadway with Henry Fonda and Margaret Hamilton in a 1969 revival of Our Town, and Jim Dale’s pending in Barnum in the early 1980s. He was a chimney sweep when Julie Andrews immortalized Mary Poppins at the cinema in 1964.

I got my name above the title and got it really low, he told Playbill. It doesn’t matter to me. It is just wonderful to be a part of this community.

Her last Broadway credits included the mid-1990s revival of Sunset Boulevard, The Scarlet Pimpernel, and as an Oklahoma understudy! in 2002. He also landed an appearance in the film Enchanted with Amy Adams in 2007. He was on Broadway in the original West Side Story and later in the 1961 film version.

Really hard to express in words what Harvey Evans meant to me, said Tony Yazbeck on Twitter. He was kindness embodied. So funny and encouraging. He has come to every show I have ever done and inspired me to keep going! A true triple threat whose heart was as big as his incredible career.

Baby Neuwirth added: One of the nicest, most charming, charming gentlemen I have ever had the blessing to know. Betty buckley also sent his greetings: With so much love.