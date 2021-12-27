Blackstone’s vacation video plays on Hollywood theme





Not at all live, from New York, it’s BXTV! Blackstone’s madcap group posted its fourth annual vacation video to YouTube and the first since the alternative investment firm created its BXTV, an internal channel to facilitate communication with staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s humorous entry keeps the vibe of NBC sitcom “The Office” which it picked up in last year’s video, but adds a bit of Hollywood flair. Spoiler alert: Oscar-winning actress, producer and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon makes an appearance in the short. In August, Ms Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine signed an agreement to sell a controlling stake to a new company backed by Blackstone. Jonathan D. Gray, President and COO of Blackstone, appears to be BXTV’s showrunner, producer, and biggest fan. But the rest of the staff, playing their part, are decidedly unimpressed by BXTV segments such as “Wayne’s World” in which Wayne Berman, Global Head of Government Affairs for Blackstone, explains the path of a bill at Congress ; a rainy weather report from clearly drenched Joe Dowling, Global Co-Head of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management; and Nicholas Galakatos, Global Head of Blackstone Life Sciences, as a scientist. The Blackstone Base plot to end BXTV by giving Mr. Gray an Emmie Award. (Not to be confused with the more formal Emmy Awards.) Spoiler Alert # 2: BXTV Wins Best Call for Best Internal Zoom Call Weekly at Alternative Asset Management Company in Red Plush Screening Room That Could Double for Mic Version of Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ theater in Los Angeles. But Mr Gray’s shining moment, his acceptance speech, is overshadowed by boss, Blackstone Chairman, CEO and co-founder Stephen A. Schwarzman, who zooms in from a cozy room to thank the Blackstone employees. (Handkerchiefs abound.) Will the Blackstone employee ploy work? Will Mr. Gray put BXTV aside now that he’s been awarded the Emmie Grand Prize? For the answer to this and other questions, see Blackstone’s 2021 holiday video “What is BXTV? »Posted on YouTube.

