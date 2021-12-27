Spider-Man: No Way Home crosses $ 1 billion





Santa Claus has done some good for the shareholders of Sony Pictures Entertainment this year. Spider-Man: No Path Home, which already broke records in its opening weekend, enjoyed a second superheroic weekend, bringing its world total to $ 1.05 billion, according to at the deadline. The previous part of the franchise,Spider-Man: Far From Home, had a worldwide gross income of $ 1.31 billion and is currently the Sony record holder. If the past two years have taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected. But it would take a team from all of Peter Parkers’ rascal gallery to prevent the new movie, which isTom hollands third image of Spidey, going all the way to the top. The film is the third Christmas Day release in North American box office history,Hollywood journalistRemarks. This is also the 49th photo tocross the billion dollar thresholdand the first to do so since 2019Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. What is remarkable is that theJon watts-the film made has accomplished this without opening up to China, an increasingly hungry market for films. The film was also victorious despite that pesky omicron variant of the coronavirus that you may have heard of. Other movies that probably would have done a little better in a pre-COVID world, like West Side Story, failed to convince the public to rush for a ticket. Spider-Man: No Path Home It may not be art cinema, but there’s no denying its entertainment value in these frustrating times. Social media platforms are inundated with videos of audiences going crazy while watching hijinks on the web, and while it could arguably be a violation of one copyright or another, there is no really no better publicity for what made this thing a phenomenon. Contents This content can also be viewed on the site it comes from from. More great stories from Vanity Fair The most anticipated films of 2022

