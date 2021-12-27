Civil rights group calls for answers to LAPD shooting of 14-year-old girl in North Hollywood Burlington – San Bernardino Sun

The oldest Latin civil rights group in the United States demands answers after a Los Angeles police officer shoots an assault suspect in a North Hollywood Burlington store, killed a 14 year old girlin a walk-in closet on the other side of a wall.

People stop on Christmas Day to pay their respects when a 14 year old girl was accidentally shot dead by police in Burlington in North Hollywood, California. December 25, 2021 (Photo by Gene Blevins / Contributing Photographer)

“(We) will give you a reasonable amount of time to provide us with answers,” Domingo Garcia, national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, said on Saturday in a statement to LA Mayor Eric Garcetti.

“(The League) won’t let his death become just another statistic.”

On December 23, an LAPD officer responding to the 12121 Victory Boulevard store on an assault call shot a man who shoppers allegedly saw beating a woman with an object, leaving his face bloodied.

The officer shot the man, identified as Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, killing him. He did not have a gun, police said later. They found what they described as a very heavy lock near the suspect that could have been used in the assault.

At least one bullet from the policeman’s weapon pierced a wall behind the suspect and entered a lodge, where Valentina Orellana-Peralta was shopping with her mother, would have tried dresses for a quinceaera. Police found the teenager dead in the locker room when they searched the store.

“It is indefensible that trained Los Angeles police officers were able to open fire at a crowded store during the height of Christmas shopping without first knowing for sure whether (the suspect) was armed,” Garcia said in her statement.

“Too often and too quickly, officers are more inclined to open fire in our neighborhoods,” he said, noting that the store is in a predominantly Latino area. “Would they have done the same at the Beverly Hills Center in West LA or in Westwood?” We hardly think so.

The shooting sparked community anguish over the girl’s death and increased scrutiny of deadly shootings by LAPD officers this year.

LAPD agents have shot dead 37 people so far this year, an increase from the past two years. Police officers shot dead 27 people in 2020 and 26 in 2019. And more police shootings have been fatal this year – 17 dead in 2021, compared to 7 in 2020 and 12 in 2019.

“Since last Saturday alone, a total of five people have been shot dead,” said Christian Contreras, a civil rights lawyer and adviser to the League of United Latin American Citizens.

At LA Police Commission meetings this year, LAPD chief Michel Moore said the increase is in part due to officers facing more people armed with knives and guns. fire than in 2020. And police are seeing more people appearing to have mental illnesses, about a third of them. shot by officers this year.

Contreras again brought numerous cases of use of force to the LAPD and other police services. He represented the family of Ernie Serrano, passed away in December 2020 while being maintained by Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies inside a Jurupa Valley Stater Bros. supermarket.

Contreras said the North Hollywood shooting reminded him the 2018 case of Melyda Corado, who was working at a Trader Joe’s market in Silver Lake when police chased a man to the storefront.

LAPD agents exchanged gunfire with the man as he ran inside the bustling market, hitting Corado and killing her. Then-county prosecutor Jackie Lacey discovered that two officers who fired their guns in the incident had acted legally.

“It’s cloudy. It’s not a clear line, ”Contreras said of the police killings in Corado and Orellana-Peralta.

“Police were called to the Burlington store regarding an individual assaulting people, someone they were supposed to arrest. It turned into a case of reckless disregard for the life of a 14-year-old girl.

“It’s a cloudy line and you don’t always know when they go from legal to illegal driving. This makes it difficult to empower individual agents. “

Moore said last week he was ordering a report on the shooting to be expedited. He also ordered video of the camera shot worn on the officer’s body to be released on Monday, waiving the department’s typical 45-day review period for the images.

The name of the officer who shot Orellana-Peralta has not been released. Moore said on Friday that LAPD would investigate the shooting from all angles, top to bottom.

Jose Barrera, California state director of the League of Latin American Citizens United, said the civil rights group is requesting a meeting with Garcetti and LAPD leaders to discuss the shooting.

“It happened all over California,” Barrera said. “Latinos who were shot by the police. We demanded justice… here in Los Angeles, unfortunately, this has happened a lot more.