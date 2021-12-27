Salman Khan – The Bollywood Bhaijaan turned 56 today. Here are some amazing facts about the actor





So, Salman khan, the Bollywood and Indias Bhaijaan, one of the eligible singles, turned 56 today. A day before he was one year old, the Superstar was bitten by a non-poisonous snake on his farm in Panvel (Arpita Farms). The actor was admitted to the hospital and was released after a few hours and is doing well now. For some he’s a Bad Boy, for others he’s the Godfather of Bollywood. Nonetheless, the actor has enormous fame in India and around the world and it can be evidenced by the fact that the Superstar has given 10 consecutive hits and has 3 films in 300 Crore Club. As Bollywood Megastar turned 56 today, here are some amazing facts about the actor. 1. Unemployed for 6 months despite having given a successful film After giving Maine Pyar Kiya huge success in 1989, Salman Khan was indeed unemployed for over 6 months. Maine Pyar Kiya directed by Sooraj Barjatya was a blockbuster and it made Salman an overnight sensation, but despite that he didn’t have a job for about 6 months. 2. Bhaijaan is a foodie and his favorite dish is Biryani Yes, it’s a known fact that Salman is a fitness freak, but what a lot of people don’t know is that the actor is a big foodie. He enjoys eating Biryani and Mutton and is a die-hard meat lover. His favorite restaurant is the China Garden in Mumbai. The 56-year-old actor also enjoys Chinese food. While filming in Turkey for Ek Tha Tiger, he often visited a restaurant which was eventually named “The Salman Restaurant”. 3. A virtuoso; a complete talent packe Besides being a prolific actor, Salman is a full set of talents. He is an exemplary painter and enjoys painting in his past time. He also enjoys horseback riding, cycling and swimming. He is also a cook and often tries his hand at cooking especially when he is on vacation on his farm. 4. Never made an intimate scene on screene He is the only main actor in Bollywood who has not made an intimate scene on screen. The reason, as the actor said, is that his films are watched by families with children, and the actor doesn’t want to give the children the wrong message in the country. He believes that a kiss or an intimate scene is sacred and if it is done on camera, it is an insult to the private moments between the couple. 5. The only actor to have 5 back to back 100 Crore Films Bollywood Bhai is the only actor to have given 5,100 Crores Consecutive Films – ‘Dabangg’ (2010), ‘Ready’ (2011), ‘Bodyguard’ (2011), ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012) and ‘Dabangg 2 ‘(2012). He also has three films in the 300 Crore Films. As the actor and superstar turned 56 today, I wish him a very happy birthday! Continue reading on The India Saga.

