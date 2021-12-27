Dexter: New Blood Episode 8: Foul Play

Dexter Foul play Season 1

Episode 8 Editors Note



4 stars



**** Photo: Robert Clark / SHOWTIME

Since the very first episode of New bloodI was rooted for the death of Dexter Morgan. Thinking back to how long this character’s fictional life was, he had a good run. He survived a bloody and traumatic childhood. He was taught a code to make sense of his murderous inclinations. He has made an interesting and lucrative career for himself. He was sometimes a good brother and sometimes a good partner. He resurfaced the Miami Beach seabed with the bodies of hundreds of criminals. And he gave birth to a son, Harrison, whom he just let into his life not out of guilt but out of love. The only place he has to go from here is his grave. His real grave this time, not another sham remake where he appears in a new town under a different name. The only possible way out for New blood that will leave fans with the feeling that it all went downhill is for this character to die and make way for something new in the form of his offspring. And I would be comfortable at this point betting on this very thing that takes place in episode ten. But what will it be like for Harrison, who has come all this way to suffer so much? Just as he’s starting to have that father figure he’s desperately searched for all his young life, what will it do to his emotional psyche to lose it all again? I think I was about to find out.

The last time we saw Dexter / Jim he was about to be grabbed by Kurt Caldwell’s creepy henchman Elric Kane. We pick up at this point in this episode, and it doesn’t take long for Dexter / Jim to free himself from the Elrics truck using his tethers to give his captor a new Joker-style makeover, forcing him to slam his truck in. a pole. Dexter / Jim, with circus-level dexterity, drops himself from the rear window of the truck and rushes into the snow, using Matts’ surgical screw, still in his pocket, to cut his leg ties and return to Elric with the ‘intention to demean him. The only problem is, Elric has a huge, fancy gun, and Dexter only has one screw. That’s not a good chance, even for a killing machine like Dex.

He hides a bit in the snow in a cat and mouse to hide from Elric while trying to get close enough to overpower him, but he has no time to waste. Kurt is somewhere with Harrison, and he knows exactly where they are going, doo-wop dungeon two.

I didn’t expect to feel so many feelings for Harrison when he first showed up, having traveled a great distance to track down the man who abandoned him. And I doubly didn’t expect Jack Alcotts ‘performance as Dexters’ heir apparent to stir up deep emotions in me, strong enough to make me cry. But he did in this episode. While in Kurts’ cabin, Harrison tries his first sip of single malt scotch, which he looks up, saying it tastes like a bandage, and learns the hard way how to navigate a batting cage as Kurt stalls until Dexter / Jim gets there. Kurts assumes Elric is taking him to the cab to watch his son get killed, but what he doesn’t know is that he’s rushing through the snow in that same truck, hoping to both save his son. and kill her son’s kidnapper. In this intervening period, Kurt forces Harrison, again and again, to be forced to admit things he never had the chance to experience with his father. Harrison’s open willingness to please and have that feeling of sitting next to a father figure, any father figure, to the point where Kurt comes out in his hunting gear ready to kill him, is heartbreaking. If there’s a good thing to come New blood, aside from the comedic relief of the ghost Deb, it’s Jack Alcott in that role. He is fantastic.

When Dexter / Jim finally arrives at Kurt’s cabin, it’s right on time, of course. Kurt makes Harrison run through the snow and is about to shoot him down when Dexter / Jim walks up to him, sending him running away instead. He couldn’t have killed him. What would we have spent our time doing for the next two episodes? A number of other more exciting things? Do not be stupid.

Now safe, for the time being, Dexter / Jim and Harrison share what feels like the first real hug in their recent relationship, and Dexter / Jim talks to his son about his own dark impulses, promising to teach him the code his father has given him. has learned. Oh, did I mention it was the Christmas episode?

As Dexter / Jim and his child unite in wanting to kill people, Police Chief AngelaBishop researches Dexter Morgan. After going back on Dexter / Jims’ hands-on work with the dealer and home chemist who sold and manufactured the drugs Harrison had overdosed on, Angela learns that they both have needle marks on the skin. neck. In the case of the chemist, whom Dexter / Jim killed, his autopsy report indicated that he had ketamine in his body in addition to the fentanyl which supposedly killed him. Doing what in real life would be a completely too broad Google search for Ketamine + Miami Angela comes to a page on the Bay Harbor Butcher. You must be wondering at this point when Angel Batista will be summoned. And, if my theory about Dexter / Jim’s death at the end is correct, will it be him, Angela or Harrison who will? Harrison would be the more dynamic option of the three, but my money’s on Batista. It is New blood, however, and I’m bracing myself for the disappointment that none of that would happen and the last scene in the series being Dexter driving into the sunset, winking at the camera a little. Barf come to think of it.

Is something on a bigger scale going to come from all the effort to constantly bring Matt Caldwell up? I can’t imagine we must have heard how he wrote in three sports just for the fun of it. Of course, Kurt was doing anything to make Harrison feel bad that he didn’t have these kinds of opportunities and experiences in his own life, but come on. And where is that other surgical screw?

It seemed like Harrison was doing some sort of self-punishment by repeatedly allowing himself to be swallowed sideways by baseballs in that batting cage. Didn’t it occur to him that he needed to pivot to get closer to being able to hit one of those curved balls?

Dexter / Jims ‘hasty decision to simply cover Elrics’ body with a tarp and leave him in camp will come back to haunt him. He’s just doing anything now, kill table be damned.