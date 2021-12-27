Earlier this month, Salman Khan officially announced Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 at the RRR Sunday pre-release event in Mumbai. The sequel will be written by SS Rajamoulis’ father, KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the original film and was directed by Kabir Khan. On his 56th birthday on December 27 at midnight, the actor greeted the paparazzi at his farm in Panvel.

Salman Khan reveals title of Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel Pavan Putra Bhaijaan

During the interaction, he confirmed the title ofBajrangi Bhaijaan following,Pavan Putra Bhaijaan. He also dismissed rumors about the realization of an SS Rajamouli project. No, there is no such thing. If that happens, it will be great because Rajamouli is a very good director. But I definitely work with his father, KV Vijayendra Prasad. He wrote the screenplay for Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2016), and now he also writes his sequel and named it Pavan Putra Bhaijaan. As soon as he finished it, and I finished shooting those two movies (Tiger 3 and Kabhi Aïd Kabhi Diwali), I will start shooting them. There could also be a sequel to Forbidden entry. Tiger is slated for release by December 2022.

Bajrangi Bhaijaanwas headed by Kabir Khan. The story revolved around a Hanuman devotee who meets a girl who accidentally enters India and comes from Pakistan. Portrayed by Harshaali Malhotra, Pawan decides to reunite Munni with his family and that’s how the whole story unfolds. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

