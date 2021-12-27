JoJo engaged to Dexter Darden – Billboard

JoJo and Dexter Darden are engaged. The singer and actor shared his good news on December 25.

“with you forever? Sign me up,” JoJo said in a Christmas Day Instagram post, where she uploaded a series of photos and video clips celebrating the couple’s special moment, including a close-up of a sparkling engagement ring.

“Celebrating Christmas quite a fiancé !!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, beautiful, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YES !!! ” she wrote.

JoJo added, “Thanks for the most epic birthday surprise ever. And for flying my mom, mom and our two best friends for sharing this amazing moment with us. You are one of the few. .

“Yupppppp”, Darden, who plays Devante Young on Peacock’s Saved by the Bell, commented on the post. “thank you for being my forever.”

The singer, whose Try not to think about it EP was released in October, recently played for the Miss Universe contest after her return on stage for a mini tour in the fall. She’ll be back on the road in 2022.

“I want to tell my fans: you have given me so much,” she wrote in an October post for Billboard. “I hope what I am able to give you makes you a little as happy as what you make me love for your support. You sing these words to me. You talk – with me on Twitter – like, it’s so cool to be connected with all of these people across the world through music, and through a similar spirit. A lot of us have lived different lives, but we’ve all felt similar things and I think it’s really powerful.

See their sweet post on Instagram.