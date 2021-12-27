If you have checkedSunset sale on Netflix, you already know Jason Oppenheim is an amazing real estate agent, and it looks like he’s hoping to put his industry knowledge to work for the sale of one of his properties, a 5,000 square foot mansion located in the Hollywood Hills and listed at $ 7.9 million.

The residences shown in Oppenheim’s hit reality TV series are simply luxurious, and her home meets that standard as well. The property has four bedrooms, 13-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, sliding glass doors, and plenty of natural light to let in the Californian sunshine.

If the interior isn’t intriguing enough, there’s also the backyard, which features a fire pit, swimming pool with floating steps down the middle, massage room, sauna, built-in barbecue, and TV viewing area. where you can streamSunset sale and all your other favorites.

TMZreports that the home has two impressive master bedroom suites and sits right next to the Sunset Strip, overlooking the Oppenheim group office, which has been popularized since their initial launch on the streamer in March 2019.

Season four of the Netflix original saw Oppenheim move to an incredible new home, so it makes sense to see his old abode making its way into the market now. It’s also worth noting that the house is available for rent if you don’t want to pay the $ 8 million to own it, you can rent it for an occasional month for $ 65,000.

See the pictures ofJason Oppenheim’s stunning Hollywood Hills mansion for sale here.

