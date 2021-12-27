Wayne Thiebaud, painter of lush colors and textures, has passed away | National entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) Artist Wayne Thiebaud, whose luscious and colorful paintings of cakes and San Francisco cityscapes combined sensuality, longing and a hint of melancholy, has passed away. He was 101 years old.

His death was confirmed in a statement Sunday by his gallery, Acquavella, who did not say where or when Thiebaud died.

Even at 101, he still spent most of his days in the studio, driven by, as he described with his characteristic humility, that almost neurotic fixation of trying to learn to paint, according to the gallery’s release.

Dean of Californian painters, Thiebaud drew on his earlier career as a Disney animator, sign painter and commercial artist.

While some viewed his hot dogs, bakery counters, gumball machines, and candy apples as examples of pop art, Thiebaud never saw himself as being in Andy Warhol’s mold, and he did not treat his subjects with the irony defended by the pop movement. .

Of course you are thankful when someone calls you something, he once said. But I was never really a part of it. I have to say that I never really liked pop art much.

The real subject, according to many critics, was the painting and the act of painting itself: the shimmering color and sultry texture of the paint applied in a thick layer.

He applied the paint so heavily that he often etched his signature into the paint instead of brushing it on.

The oil painting is made to look like meringue, said Marla Prather, curator at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, who helped organize a 2001 retrospective of the artists’ work. And with the cakes, you get that great sense of texture with the frosting. You just want to come up and lick it.

Many of his painted images were depicted in neon pinks and blues that made objects glow. The shadows were often a rich blue.

It’s joyous, when a lot of modern art is distressed, Prather said in an interview with The Associated Press in 2001.

Thiebaud told PBS NewsHour with Jim Lehrer in 2000 that the subject of food is fun and humorous, and it’s dangerous in the art world, I think. It’s a world that takes itself very seriously, and of course it’s a serious business, but I also think there is room for wit and humor because humor gives us , I think, a sense of perspective.

Gumball machines were a favorite theme, he said, because a big round globe is so beautiful, and it’s really kind of an orchestration of circles of sorts. But it’s also very sensual, I think, and it offers wonderful opportunities to paint something like, almost like a bouquet of flowers.

In 2004, a New York Times writer praised his ironic take on modern consumerism and said: No one has done more to revive the tired old genre of still life over the past half century that Mr. Thiebaud with his paints of industrially regulated food products. .

Thiebaud told NewsHour that he prefers to call himself a painter rather than an artist because it is like a priest calling himself a saint. Maybe it’s a little too early or he’s not the one deciding … Being an artist I think it’s a very rare thing.

Along with the sensuality, there was sometimes a void and a melancholy reminiscent of Edward Hopper. He compared the feeling to the luminous pathos of a circus clown.

In landscape, his most famous subject was the city of San Francisco, whose steep hills he portrayed fantastically, with dramatic angles and crisp shadows.

Originally, I painted straight on the streets, trying to get the kind of drama I felt about the city and its vertiginous (stunning) character, he told NewsHour.

But it didn’t seem to work … Reality was one thing but fantasy or exploration of it was another.

Thiebaud was born in Mesa, Arizona, in 1920 and raised in Sacramento, California. He started as an animator for Walt Disney and went on to work as a poster designer and commercial artist in California and New York before becoming a painter.

He was also a longtime professor at the University of California at Davis. He officially retired in 1991, but continued to teach one class per year.

___

Former AP writer Polly Anderson contributed biographical information to this report.