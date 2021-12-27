Bollywood actor Salman Khan is in the middle of a shootout. Taking a break from his regular schedule, the actor visited his farm in Panvel last weekend to kick off his 56th birthday celebrations. Before the party started last night, he interacted with paparazzi waiting outside, cut a cake and said hello to everyone.

Asked about his upcoming projects, Salman Khan confirmed the spy universe of Yash Raj Films. Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently shooting his cameo as Pathan for Tiger 3, Salman Khan said: “We are both coming in Tiger 3, in Pathan also. Tiger will be released by December 2022. Hopefully, Pathan will come before her and maybe we will both meet again. “

It was previously reported that YRF is planning to make crossovers of its known spies in the next movie list. Starting with Pathan which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan is expected to play the role of Tiger. The actor has reportedly already shot his cameo. Meanwhile, currently, SRK is shooting his cameo for Tiger 3. If all goes well, Pathan and Tiger could be seen in a future spy movie that would be the sequel to War with Hrithik Roshan.

