Make way for the city’s new superhero, it’s Minnal Murali. The new Malayalam superhero film was served hot, with a hint of the rich culture of Kerala, and was served in the most Indianized way possible thanks to the portrayal of the main character by Malayalam industry superstar Tovino Thomas . Since its release on the OTT platform Netflix for streaming, Minnal Murali has garnered a lot of praise and appreciation from critics and the public alike. Tovino also receives a lot of applause for his portrayal of a calm and silent boy, who is given a super power after being struck by lightning.

The actor is currently enjoying the success of the film. However, his character in the film suffered a major failure when it comes to theft. After being transformed into a superhero, the character of Minnal Murali – Tovino embarked on a kind of exploration to discover his superpowers. Growing up watching Western superhero movies, he naturally believed he could fly. But it wasn’t, he learned the hard way when he fell prone from a tree.

But Tovino in real life can fly, we mean, literally. The actor performed push-ups for his fans on Instagram on Monday and showed us how he is preparing for his next assignment as Minnal Murali. In the video, Tovino can be seen performing push-ups in a gym setup. In the latter part of the video, he can be seen pushing his body through the air in one quick motion and performing a flying pose, before returning to the ground. “Flight Lessons 101. Murali is learning new moves for the next mission,” Tovino captioned his post. Looked:

Flywheel pumps, as made by Tovino, have multiple health benefits. They help strengthen a wide range of muscles such as the triceps, biceps, chest, shoulder and back muscles.