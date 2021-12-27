Dubai’s new cabaret and dinner show choreographed by a Hollywood star

The entertainment scene in the UAE continues to be redefined by Covid-19, with the Dubai Cabaret Show and Papillon Dining Room being its latest addition.

Located in the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, it is the brainchild of singer, model and Dubai resident Layla Kardan.

Presented four evenings a week, each show includes a series of song and dance routines reflecting the glamor and Parisian art of the genre.

The action on stage is paired with an elegant multi-course menu of French and Mediterranean cuisine.

“Butterfly” includes eight distinct dance and music performances. Antonie Robertson / The National

Talk to The National On the eve of Butterflies’ first anniversary, Kardan said the positive reception from the public underlines a fundamental shift in the UAE’s events and entertainment industry.

What the pandemic has done is force people to think beyond the clubs, and that’s for both customers and organizers, she says.

The clubs really haven’t come back since the start of Covid, and now people are used to going out and sitting down and always wanting to experience something that is entertaining but also rewarding.

This is why there is a growing appetite for concepts, for example, which bring together different elements like food, theater and dance.

A dedicated place

Papillon joins a growing number of dinner shows in Dubai such as Billionaire Dubai, started by Italian entertainment mogul and former Formula 1 team manager Flavio Briatore, and The Theater, directed by Lebanese-Armenian composer Guy Manoukian.

Where both incorporate an occasional cabaret streak, Papillon is entirely dedicated to the 15th century art form with its intoxicating mix of music, dance, and theater.

Kardan says the pandemic allowed him to execute the idea in five months.

It was a dream for me for a long time, but I’m so busy working on other immediate projects, whether it’s in fashion or music, that I felt like I would end up putting in years more. late, she said.

But when all the clubs and halls closed and I was spending more time at home and not traveling, it became the best time to devote myself to the idea.

The timing, despite the gloom of the period, was also fortuitous, as The Westin Mena Seyahi approached Kardan earlier in the year looking for a concept to fill the space vacated by the China Grill restaurant.

I really couldn’t ask for a better partnership as they gave me carte blanche for the show and the design of the place. “

This meant a total renovation to create a large specially designed stage (where the China Grill kitchen was located), private cabins on the first floor, and the installation of audiovisual equipment ranging from lighting fixtures and speakers to a dedicated production booth.

A touch of hollywood

When it comes to building the creative team, Kardan has looked to a well-established name in Broadway and Hollywood.

American Denise Faye is the artistic director of pop star Cher and has choreographed her Dressed to Kill and Classic Cher world tours, as well as choreographed sequences for Oscar-winning musicals Chicago and New.

While Faye created the various set pieces focused on the theme of Kardans’ sensual liberation, Kardan auditioned dancers from France to Argentina via Zoom.

Those who made the cut moved to Dubai and underwent an intensive five-week rehearsal period with Faye.

The Wagyu tomahawk at Papillon. Photo: Butterfly

On the culinary front, Kardan and his business partner Hamdan Al-Khafaji (founder of Mexican restaurant La Carnita) also worked on creating a menu suited to the location.

“To be fair, the menu was based more on our own personal experiences than on the show itself and addressed what we don’t like about certain dining experiences,” says Kardan.

“We want food to be stylish and not require all the extra frills like fire and smoke.

“We mainly focused on product quality, the best ingredients and decent sized portions. “

The result is a mix of classic French and Mediterranean fare, such as herb butter snails and mushroom risotto, mixed with international dishes such as lamb chops and Wagyu tomahawk.

Desserts include delicious chocolate pie and cheesecake.

A natural progression

When the culinary and entertainment elements come together, Papillon sings.

In the sold-out show The National frequented on Christmas Eve, the place had a chic and speakeasy vibe.

The immensity of the stage is accentuated by the high ceilings and the intimate rooms with a capacity of 96 people.

The performances are superb, with audiences able to enjoy each of the eight sets individually due to the set design, eclectic musical score and costumes or as part of a larger, abstract story of a woman’s quest to find. emotional and physical liberation.

Layla Kardan performs at Le Papillon. Antonie Robertson / The National

Interestingly, Kardan is not a mainstay of Papillon. She occasionally appears to perform a jazz or soul ballad, such as Sam Cookes A change will happen, but if not, she is content to let others shine.

I play occasionally because there will be a certain segment of the audience that has come to see me, she said.

But I will gradually withdraw from the show and work behind the scenes, because on the one hand it will be a challenge to sing four times a week and every week.

“Plus, I feel the quality of the show, from talent to production, already speaks for itself.

Papillon also speaks of a larger truth that all artists face as their careers have been turned upside down by the pandemic.

Kardan says Covid-19 taught him the importance of diversifying his talents and income.

“It’s a very volatile time now for artists,” she says.

“This uncertainty shows the importance of diversifying what you do, while staying in tune with what you do.

While this sometimes happens as a natural progression, we should consciously aim to do bigger and better things. “

Papillon operates Tuesday to Friday, 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina. Dinner packages, including a four-course menu, start at Dh 1,500. For information and reservations, email [email protected] or call 050 252 4098.

Update: December 27, 2021, 7:30 a.m.