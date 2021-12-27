Top 5 bizarre makeup trends that will blow your mind!





Too much of anything is bad, whether it’s food or makeup routines! The year 2021 has seen it all. From the biggest hits to the lowest flops. Makeup is not everyone’s cup of tea. People all over the world love to try out different fashion hacks in the hopes of someday making it a success. Not all experiments are successful. They leave behind a disastrous trail of things you should never do. We have curated a list of weird makeup trends that have become extremely popular among people.Read also – Numerological prediction for 2022: when is the right time to buy a property in the new year? Expert suggests lucky dates Here are the bizarre makeup trends Eye implants Read also – End of the year 2021: from Sidharth Shukla to Dilip Kumar, the celebrities who left us this year Eye implants are now one of the biggest trends in the Netherlands. However, how far can we go? People can now have their eyes pierced using a special procedure. These are claimed to be harmless and less painful. However, trends keep changing and what is trending now may not be in the future. Is this trend worth the expense? Also Read – Get Inspired By Fashion From These Bollywood Celebrities Who Brought Different Bridal Trends For Year 2021 Eyebrow experiment The eyebrows are one of the first things a person usually notices. With the changing times, the shapes of the eyebrows are changing too. How far should we go? Making a natural element look weird and ugly are completely different things. Thin or thick eyebrows are the safest options, but crooked eyebrows and semi-circles are beyond the worst imaginable. The next worst eyebrow experience one can have is eyebrow tattooing. These stay forever and once things go wrong you can’t go back! Think twice before embarking on this journey! Contour with sunscreen Sunscreen is the most important skin care. Whatever the weather, you need to apply sunscreen. People may have gone a little too far. One of the Tiktok users applied sunscreen to some areas of the skin and allowed other areas to have a natural contour using the sun’s rays. The damage is irreversible and can have a disastrous effect on your skin. Trends of puffy fake eyes It’s a trend where people deliberately give their eyes hangovers, fatigue, or dark circles. This trend has left the Internet divided. Some people say that this tendency is very insensitive to people. While some people actually like this trend and use it extensively to look cool. Excessive tanning How much tan is too tanned? Learn from the experts! Fake tans are all the rage now. They use an unnatural bronze / brown color that looks overdone, irritable, and pretentious. As the saying goes, excess of everything is bad! Makeup has always been the way to define yourself and channel your hidden fashionista. Let’s keep experimenting and never let the spirit of trying new things die out!

