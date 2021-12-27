The Nigerian film industry, Nollywood in 2021 lost no less than ten actors / actresses to cold hands to death.

Recall that a few days ago the film industry lost Karibu Fubara due to an intermediate stage kidney tumor / cancer

Well, take a look at the Nollywood Stars who died in 2021.

Karibi fubara

In 2020, the God-Calling actor revealed how he found out he has a large mid-stage kidney tumor / cancer.

Her sister, Stella Fubara, announced her death on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

He was a warrior, now he’s an angel in heaven, Dubai Tourism’s director of international operations, Ms. Fubara, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

Bruno Iwuoha

Bruno Iwuoha was a Nigerian actor. He won the Best Supporting Actor award at the African Film Academy’s 3rd Prize for his performance in the film Sins of the Flesh.

He died at the age of 69 on April 10.

Abiodun Aleja

The determined man was a producer, actor and director. He died on May 21.

He has produced and directed many films and has also worked with the Lagos National Theater.

Some of his works for which he is known are October Dont Live Here Anymore and Sade.

His sultan

The famous Nigerian rapper, singer and actor, who stood out for his R&B, hip-hop, reggae and afrobeat, died aged 44 on July 11.

He was well known for using his music to speak out against poverty, corruption, bad governance and societal evils in Nigeria.

Having a close relationship with Baba Dee, his brother, Sound Sultan was an actor who produced and starred in the hit comedy Head Gone in 2014.

Also on the acting process, he also played the role of Rotimi, a lawyer in the popular comedy film, Roommates.

Before his death he was reported to be somewhere in the United States of America receiving chemotherapy and diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T cell lymphoma in his throat.

Rachel Oniga

July 30 was a heartbreaking day as veteran actress Rachel Oniga passed away from a heart problem.

She has been instrumental in the growth of the film industry in Nigeria.

Oniga began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce. His first film titled Onome and his first Yoruba film titled Owo Blow have featured in notable films such as the popular Superstory television series directed by Wale Adenuga and the Sango Scripted film by Wale Ogunyemi.

She died at the age of 64.

Victor Olaotan

The famous actor known in the television series Tinsel, Victor Olaotan was announced dead on August 26, 2021.

According to some reports, he has been ill for five years following a brain injury suffered in a car accident in October 2016 in Lagos.

He has been seen in films such as Three Wise Men and Unveil. He died at the age of 69.

Ms. Folake Aremu (Orisabunmi)

Veteran Yoruba actress, Ms. Folake Aremu, commonly known as Orisabunmi, passed away on January 5, 2021.

Her death, which plunged the theater industry into sadness, was confirmed by a family source.

The veteran actress, originally from Olla in Kwara State, has died aged 60 at her residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Her death came four months after the passing of her ex-husband, Jimoh Aliu, commonly known as Aworo under whose tutelage she rose to prominence in the film industry.

Ernest Asuzu

Veteran actor Ernest Asuzu passed away on Tuesday January 26, 2021

His wife, Jennifer Asuzu, who confirmed the sad incident, said he passed out on Tuesday night and never woke up.

Rich Oganiru

On August 10, Rich Oganiru was announced dead from a prolonged illness.

He was known for films such as Wasted Effort, Pay Day and Givers Never Lack.

In addition to his acting role, he served as an evangelist for the Davidic Order ministry and served as a cooperative marketing consultant for the Abuja Chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria until his death.

Prince Ifeanyi dike

Prince Ifeanyi Dike, actor and chairman of the board of directors of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) died on August 27, shortly after the death of Victor Olaotan, the famous actor known in the television series Tinsel.

Dike was hospitalized for weeks with a kidney problem.

The chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria announced that they were struggling financially with his medical problems before his death.