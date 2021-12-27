Khloe Kardashian: You can’t shoot me, Tristan! I’m a survivor!

Khloe Kardashian wrote an inspiring post to end a tough year.

She doesn’t mention Tristan Thompson.

She also doesn’t even cite her own personal ordeal over the past few weeks.

But you really don’t need a magnifying glass here to read the obvious lines here.

“To the woman who believed this year would be a year of peace and genuine love, I’m sorry these days, weeks and months have been so mean to you,” Khloe opened on Instagram.

She continued:

“I know that sometimes it may not be, but you are magical, you are what happens when a dream decides to go to war with nightmares.

“You are a symbol of strength and survival.”

Nice words, right?

It’s very hard to imagine that Khloe wasn’t directing them against herself, especially considering what last month revealed about her daughter’s father.

Yep, we’re talking about that total hornball, Tristan Thompson.

The professional basketball player was recently forced to admit in an official filing that he cheated on Khloe in March.

Thompson made this admission in writing after a woman named Maralee Nichols sued Thompson over her son’s paternity.

Nichols claimed in that lawsuit that she and Thompson had a long relationship that included unprotected sex on the baller’s 30th birthday.

She says this act resulted in pregnancy.

For his part, Thompson said that, yes, he slept with Nichols on this occasion.

He has since tried to ruin her reputation (by saying she has herpes!)

A future DNA test will reveal whether this is the case or not.

Anyway, Tristan definitively slept with a woman behind Kardashians’ back for, like, the 79th time. He admitted to having done it himself.

No wonder Khloe wrote this new post, you know? She needs a pep talk.

“A beautiful moment in life deciding to continue even through hellfire. Hope you are reading this right now, I look forward to joining you,” Kardashian concluded over the weekend.

“I hope you know that inside lives everything you ever needed and that you have always been more than enough, even when others decide to ignore you.

“I hope next year will be nicer to you. I hope you keep fighting for everything you deserve.

“I know it hasn’t been easy but I like to think you’re stronger than ever.”

Thompson wrote in his official response to the lawsuit:

“We didn’t have a serious relationship going on. We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021.

“[Nichols] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and that she understood the limits of our relationship; namely, that we might see each other sporadically for consensual sex only. “

How did he keep this secret from his girlfriend at the time?

“We haven’t had any dates in the traditional sense at any time,” he wrote of Nichols.

“There was no dining out, going to the movies, traveling or any other sign of a normalized relationship.

“There were only Snapchats showing ‘where’ and ‘what time’ we were logging in and which hotels would be used.”

What a darling.

Did we also mention that Thompson allegedly offered Nichols $ 75,000 in secret cash and vowed never to be there for his child?

Let’s all hope Khloe finds a better man in 2022.

She couldn’t get any worse.