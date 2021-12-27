Wayne Thiebaud, famous American painter, died at the age of 101





Written by Oscar Holland, CNN Contributors Joe Sutton, CNNCarma Hassan, CNN Artist Wayne Thiebaud, whose paintings injected color into the everyday symbols of postwar America, has died at the age of 101, according to a statement from the University of California at Davis, where he taught for over 40 years. Known for his vibrant depictions of ordinary life – from pastries and pies to delicatessen counters and restaurants – the painter died on Saturday, the statement said, without naming the cause of his death. “Wayne Thiebaud has had a deep and lasting influence on our university, but his legacy transcends UC Davis,” said college chancellor Gary S. May. “He was loved as an artist, teacher, mentor, father, grandfather, philanthropist and community leader. “He was a brilliant artist, and his work will forever encourage us to see our world in a more textured light, where common objects can reach deep and iconic heights.” Wayne Thiebaud’s 1963 painting “Cakes” exhibited at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, in 2018. Credit: Robert Alexander / Getty Images Born in Mesa, Arizona in 1920, Thiebaud grew up in California, where he will spend most of his life. Without formal artistic training, he worked as a sign painter and apprentice at Walt Disney Studios before serving in the US Air Force during World War II. In the late 1940s, he left commercial art and advertising to study fine art at California State University in Sacramento. Usually painting from memory, he spent the next decade developing a signature candy-colored style, gaining increased commercial recognition in the 1960s. If Thiebaud’s subjects were seemingly ordinary, his execution was anything but. Pinball machines and delicatessen counters came alive with exaggerated colors; the icing on her iconic cakes and donuts was rendered with thick, alluring brushstrokes. Although it rose to prominence in the age of Pop Art, it fell away from the movement. Indeed, while his distinctive use of dark shadows recalled the advertising displays of the time, the painter’s explorations of mass culture were channeled through a warm figurative realism that stood out from his more satirical contemporaries like Andy Warhol. Thiebaud 1969 oil painting “Row of ties”. Credit: Album / Zuma Press Thiebaud also had a long teaching career, as an art teacher at Sacramento Junior College before joining UC Davis. Retired from academia at the age of 70, he continued to teach at the latter college in his role as professor emeritus. “Wayne Thiebaud believed that teaching and learning were the most important activities in life,” said Rachel Teagle, founding director of the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art at UC Davis. “He loved to read, chat and watch with his students. ‘Painting is a team sport,’ he liked to say. And for his many, many longtime students, learning with Wayne was a great honor.” In recent years, the market is increasingly interested in the art of Thiebaud. In November 2019, the bakery-inspired table “ Coated Cakes “set a new auction record for his work when it was sold for over $ 8.4 million at Sotheby’s in New York. The following year, just months before Thiebaud was 100, his 1962 painting “Four Pinballs” more than doubled that record, reaching over $ 19.1 million at Christie’s auction house. Related video: Why is art so expensive? Even in his later years, Thiebaud spent “most days in the studio,” according to New York City’s Acquavella Galleries, which have held four exhibitions of his work since 2012. In a condolence message message posted to his Instagram account on Sunday, the gallery described him as a “truly remarkable man.” “An American icon, Wayne has led his life with passion and determination, inspired by his love for teaching, tennis and above all, making art,” read the message. Other tributes to the painter poured in on Sunday, from the art world and elsewhere. In a media statement, California Governor Gavin Newsom said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of the artist’s death. “From chewing gum machines to the landscapes of San Francisco, it turned everyday life into an iconic statement of color and form,” the statement read, adding, “Wayne Thiebaud was the pride of California and a great gift for the world. “

