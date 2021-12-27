Entertainment
How Bollywood star Salman Khan celebrated his 56th birthday
Bollywood star Salman Khan turned 56 on Monday and marked the occasion by announcing a slew of new films, including a sequel to his record-breaking 2015 drama Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
To be called Pavan Putra Bhaijaan, the film will reunite Khan with writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, who co-wrote the screenplay for Bajrangi Bhaijaan, one of the highest grossing Bollywood films.
The actor, who met the media outside his farm in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai, said filming would begin once he wraps up the third film of his action-packed hit flick . tiger series, following Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), which was filmed extensively in Abu Dhabi.
But Khan, who last appeared in Antim: The Final Truth, released last month, was inundated with questions about a snake bite incident on Sunday at the farm. Indian media reported that the actor was rushed to hospital after being bitten.
A snake had entered one of the rooms. The children were scared so I went to see and asked for a stick, with which I picked up the snake with a lot of love and took it out, and the snake curled up on the stick, then he started to climb. He got close enough to my hand, so I grabbed him with my other hand and dropped the stick so I could bring him back into the jungle. It was then that the snake bit me.
“Then there was more chaos when they shouted chaavla, chaavla, chaavla (the snake bit), and the snake bit me again. Then they all shouted hospital, hospital, hospital, saying I had to be Taken quickly to hospital. There was so much commotion, the snake was a little poisonous and it bit me again. “
Khan said he was then taken to hospital where he was given an anti-venom injection.
When we got back from the hospital, we saw that the snake was still there, and we brought it back to the jungle. I’m fine now, took anti-venom for almost all snakes because we weren’t sure if it was a poisonous snake or not just by looking at it. After giving me the injection, I was kept there for six hours for observation, he said.
Khan’s father, Salim Khan, told media on Sunday that the family “are really worried” after hearing about the bite incident.
“Fortunately, it turned out that the snake was not poisonous,” Salim told the India time. “He returned to the farm and fell asleep for a few hours. As we speak, he is fine. There is nothing to fear, but yes, there has been a fear.”
Khan, who started his Bollywood career in the 1980s, is still one of the industry’s most influential actors and producers. In March next year, it is expected to host the International Indian Film Academy Awards, which will be hosted for the first time by Abu Dhabi.
The awards, which recognize the best Hindi films and talents of the year, are held in a different city each year.
I have always loved being part of the IIFA family and traveling to great destinations, but this year I am very happy that we are heading to one of my favorites, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, ”a declared the actor.
“The IIFA is always a moment to remember and this year it will be an even bigger celebration as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and the celebration of the United Arab Emirates’ 50th anniversary and Golden Jubilee. gold.”
Updated: December 27, 2021 08:20
Sources
2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2021/12/27/snakes-and-sequels-how-bollywood-star-salman-khan-celebrated-his-56th-birthday/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]