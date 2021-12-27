How Bollywood star Salman Khan celebrated his 56th birthday

Bollywood star Salman Khan turned 56 on Monday and marked the occasion by announcing a slew of new films, including a sequel to his record-breaking 2015 drama Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

To be called Pavan Putra Bhaijaan, the film will reunite Khan with writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, who co-wrote the screenplay for Bajrangi Bhaijaan, one of the highest grossing Bollywood films.

The actor, who met the media outside his farm in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai, said filming would begin once he wraps up the third film of his action-packed hit flick . tiger series, following Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), which was filmed extensively in Abu Dhabi.

But Khan, who last appeared in Antim: The Final Truth, released last month, was inundated with questions about a snake bite incident on Sunday at the farm. Indian media reported that the actor was rushed to hospital after being bitten.

A snake had entered one of the rooms. The children were scared so I went to see and asked for a stick, with which I picked up the snake with a lot of love and took it out, and the snake curled up on the stick, then he started to climb. He got close enough to my hand, so I grabbed him with my other hand and dropped the stick so I could bring him back into the jungle. It was then that the snake bit me.

Khan celebrates his 56th birthday with his family in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai. Reuters

“Then there was more chaos when they shouted chaavla, chaavla, chaavla (the snake bit), and the snake bit me again. Then they all shouted hospital, hospital, hospital, saying I had to be Taken quickly to hospital. There was so much commotion, the snake was a little poisonous and it bit me again. “

Khan said he was then taken to hospital where he was given an anti-venom injection.

When we got back from the hospital, we saw that the snake was still there, and we brought it back to the jungle. I’m fine now, took anti-venom for almost all snakes because we weren’t sure if it was a poisonous snake or not just by looking at it. After giving me the injection, I was kept there for six hours for observation, he said.

Khan’s father, Salim Khan, told media on Sunday that the family “are really worried” after hearing about the bite incident.

“Fortunately, it turned out that the snake was not poisonous,” Salim told the India time. “He returned to the farm and fell asleep for a few hours. As we speak, he is fine. There is nothing to fear, but yes, there has been a fear.”

Khan, who started his Bollywood career in the 1980s, is still one of the industry’s most influential actors and producers. In March next year, it is expected to host the International Indian Film Academy Awards, which will be hosted for the first time by Abu Dhabi.

The awards, which recognize the best Hindi films and talents of the year, are held in a different city each year.

I have always loved being part of the IIFA family and traveling to great destinations, but this year I am very happy that we are heading to one of my favorites, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, ”a declared the actor.

“The IIFA is always a moment to remember and this year it will be an even bigger celebration as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and the celebration of the United Arab Emirates’ 50th anniversary and Golden Jubilee. gold.”

Updated: December 27, 2021 08:20