Like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is Sai Pallavi ready for Bollywood? Read it





First published on December 27, 2021, 13:15 IST

Is Sai Pallavi considering Bollywood? Here’s what the Love Story actress has to say Sai Pallavi is one of the popular South Indian actresses with hit movies in her cat. She is currently enjoying Shyam Singha Roy’s success with Nani. This is the second film with Nani after Middle Class Abbayi. Sai Pallavi is known for her films such as Premam, Fidaa, Maari 2, Athiran to name a few. Sai Pallavi was seen in the Tollywood movie Love Story starring Naga Chaitanya. Love Story has received positive reviews from critics and the public. And fans love his sizzling chemistry with Naga Chaitanya. After winning hearts over making films in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, Sai Pallavi is also planning to make his Bollywood debut. But the actress has certain conditions to make a Bollywood film and we agree. In a report, Sai Pallavi said she needs a great screenplay and an exemplary character to match her. “I’m ready to make a Bollywood film, but the script is essential. It needs a perfect script and character that suits me.” And his latest release is Shyam Singha Roy, a fantastic love story. In the film, Nani plays a dual role. Besides Nani and Sai Pallavi, the film has stars like Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma and more in critical roles. Sai Pallavi will next be seen in the Tollywood film Virata Parvam starring Rana Daggubati. The period drama film also features Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, Priyamani, and Sai Chand playing other supporting roles.

