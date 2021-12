Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year

Spider-Man: No Path Home officially became the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2021. Within two weeks of its release, the new Marvel film grossed over $ 1.05 billion (782 million) at the box office, making it the first film to cross the billion dollar mark during the pandemic. According to studio estimates on Sunday (December 26), No way home added $ 81.5 million ($ 60.7 million) over the three-day weekend, down 69% from the films’ performance on the first weekend. Universal Sing 2 came in second this weekend with around $ 23.8 million, while Warner BrosMatrix resurrections took third place with $ 12 million. Spider-Man also doubled domestic revenue from the previous 2021 number one movie, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, in North American theaters. No way home is also tied with 2015s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, becoming the third fastest film to ever hit the billion dollar mark, and that too without the benefit of its China release. On its opening weekend, the film gained over 443m and fell behind Avengers: Endgame (907m) and Avengers: Infinity War (483m) as the third-biggest world premier of all time, meaning Marvel blockbusters now cover the entire top three spots. This historic weekend Spider-Man: No Path Home the results, from around the world and in the face of many challenges, reaffirm the unparalleled cultural impact that exclusive cinema films can have when made and marketed with vision and determination, said Tom Rothman, CEO of Sony Motion Picture Group, Monday, December 20. ). All of us at Sony Pictures are deeply grateful for the fabulous talent, both in front and behind the camera, that produced such a landmark film, he added. Thanks to their brilliant work this Christmas everyone can enjoy the big screen gift of 2021’s most powerful superhero, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. No way home released on Thursday (December 16) after a long wait and a lot of hype surrounding its release due to the secretive nature of the films’ production. The film sees Tom Holland return as a web-slinger alongside Benedict Cumberbatchs Doctor Strange.

