



5 Bollywood sequels you can’t wait for

Published on

Dec. 27 2021, 14:35 pm

Numerous Bollywood sequels have been announced this year Every time a movie hits the box office, directors rush to announce a second part, also known as a sequel.



He can either move the story forward or keep some main elements intact and tell a new story.



This year, many Bollywood sequels have been announced and some are coming after several years, like Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015).



We list the top 5.

“Ishq Vishk 2”: the original producer returns, the script process is activated

The film that gave us Shahid Kapoor gets a second part.



Ishq Vishk 2 is in the scriptwriting stage, as reported by multiple media outlets in October.



Ramesh Taurani, the owner of Tips and producer of the original, and his team are working on the same thing right now.



Once locked down, the casting will be finalized, the reports added.

“Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2”: lead actor Salman Khan reveals the title

KV Vijayendra Prasad, who had scripted Bajrangi Bhaijaan, had confirmed in July that he was writing the story of his sequel.



And now we have an update, its title.



Salman Khan, on his birthday which falls on December 27, said the film would be called Pavan Putra Bhaijaan.



It is not known if Kabir Khan, the director of the original, is returning as well.

‘No Entry 2’: Khan is coming back for that, too

Khan also confirmed that a sequel to Forbidden entry is being done and that he will jump on it after he is done with Tiger 3, which is still filming.



To be led by Anees Bazmee, it will have Khan, Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor. No other actor has been chosen yet, it seems.



he will be called No entrance Entrance Mein.

Sequel to “Khuda Haafiz”: Vidyut Jammwal finished filming

When Khuda Hafiz hit Disney + Hotstar on August 14 of last year, it was praised by all.



Lead star Vidyut Jammwal’s performance, action sequences and script were appreciated, paving the way for a sequel.



The latest update is that the actor has completed filming in Egypt.



It’s titled Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha and Faruk Kabir is at the helm.

“Rowdy Rathore 2”: at the stage of scriptwriting, Akshay Kumar returns

We may soon get to see our favorite Shiva with his wife Paro and their adopted daughter, Chinki, in Akshay Kumar’s 2012 release. Rowdy Rathorethe rest of is in preparation.



Although Shabina Khan, the co-producer of the film, has informed of a possible second part in 2019, the latest stamp comes from screenwriter Prasad, who wrote director Prabhu Deva.



Sonakshi Sinha is also coming back.



