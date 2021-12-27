Entertainment
Willie Garson character quits And Just Like That after actor’s tragic death in real life
Willie has played Carrie Bradshaw’s best friend Stanford Blatch since the first episode of Sex and the City aired in 1998. His character retired from the next series And Just Like That after the actor’s actual death.
Willie Garsons’ exit from And Just Like That was revealed following the death of the Stanford actor Blatch in September while the series was still filming.
The actor was only 57 when he died following a secret battle with pancreatic cancer with his last appearance as Stanford appearing posthumously in the sequel series Sex and the City.
Willie played the role of Stamford in Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004 and reprized the role in two spinoff films in 2008 and 2010.
The actor returned to play the character again for the sequel series which began airing earlier this year and it has now been revealed how the showmakers handled his death in the real world.
Picture:
Craig Blankenhorn / HBO)
Episode four of the series, titled Some of My Best Friends, aired last week and revealed that Stamford made the decision to divorce her on-screen husband Anthony Marantino, played by Mario Cantone, and move out. in Japan to become the manager of a TikTok star. .
Stamford tells her best friend Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, about her life-changing decision via a letter, writing: By the time you read this, I’ll be in Tokyo.
He goes on to write: I couldn’t tell you without crying. And you are tired of crying as you allude to the death of John James Mr Big Preston, who Carrie was married to, in the first episode of the new series.
(
Picture:
GC Images)
Series creator Michael Patrick King previously told Vanity Fair that he had no idea Willie was battling cancer when he filmed scenes from the show.
And the original plans for the show included Stamford in every episode.
The showrunner said: When we started [filming], Willie was in all 10 episodes. We wrote the most hilarious comedic and tragic arc for Stanford.
I didn’t know he was so sick, and I was on set one night saying, And then it happens at Stanford and then it happens and then it happens and it happens. And he’s just looking at me.
Then it took a turn for the worse. I really thought we could make it through the season. When he took a turn, we had to talk about the fact that he couldn’t do it. And we had to adapt [storylines].
Willie had hidden his battle with cancer from most of the cast and crew of the hit series with co-star Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes, revealing the actor confided in Sarah Jessica Parker during shooting.
(
Picture:
Craig Blankenhorn / HBO)
She explained to Deadline: “[Sarah] was the only one who knew he was sick during filming until things got undeniable and we were told.
Fortunately, we were able to tour with him not only before he got sick, but afterwards so that it was something we could discuss and listen to.
“I know it was very important for us and I think it was something that was important for him too – not to hide it from us anymore.”
