Hollywood IN REVIEW 2021 | Comments

Drive my car

Art provides a vehicle for communicating what would otherwise be difficult to express. Nevertheless, in Drive My Car, achieving a true understanding – of the other and of oneself – remains a difficult prospect. This stunning three-hour drama features Tokyo actor and director Kafuku as he navigates a thorny relationship with his wife Oto and, following an unexpected tragedy, embarks on a staging of Uncle Vanya – a play that shares many similarities to its own situation – with a disparate group of actors in Hiroshima. Kafuku’s odyssey is marked by countless car trips, many with hired driver Misaki behind the wheel, during which he diligently rehearses lines with a tape recording made by his wife. Storytelling is a two-way street in this patient and poetic drama, which uses long, uninterrupted conversation scenes that highlight how we seek to understand our mysterious and secret selves through back-and-forth dialogue. Hamaguchi offers no answers to the questions he raises, instead telling a story that itself bears on the complicated and, often inconclusive, nature of engagement.

Dune

An adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic 1965 sci-fi novel, Denis Villeneuve’s film is gargantuan in every way, telling its tale of intergalactic political intrigue, prophecy of the chosen one, and coming-of-age adventure. adult in concrete palaces, circular chambers and alien deserts that seem to go on forever. From monolithic ships that transport characters to strange new worlds, to sand worms lurking beneath Arrakis’ inhospitable surface, to the thunderous roars and oppressive silences of Hans Zimmer’s score, Villeneuve takes overwhelming size. This also goes for his tale, which chronicles young Paul’s journey from heir to the throne to the potential messiah after his father gained control of the sand of Arrakis and its precious spice stores. Betrayal, terror and war ensue, all thrillingly staged by the director, who – with help from a star cast starring James Brolin, Jason Momoa, Stellan Sarsgård, Javier Bardem, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson – Creates a Middle East-influenced odyssey that rightfully feels mythical.

The French dispatch

A love letter to the New Yorker and his particular brand of scholarly journalism, The French Dispatch is another Wes Anderson effort brimming with idiosyncratic humor and charm. Using the symmetrical compositions, playful pop tunes, and fiery spirit that have become his hallmark, Anderson’s film is about both the fictional publication The French Dispatch – based in the made-up town of Ennui-sur-Blasé and overseen by editor Arthur Howitzer Jr. and a dramatization of his latest issue. In these segments, an illustrious cast navigates through funny scenarios that defend the virtues of painting, media, cooking, theater, revolution and, of course, cinema. Anderson’s penchant for quirky cinematic storytelling is felt in each of his pristine stills, animated interludes, and unflinching asides, all of which are in tune with his characters’ desire to tell their stories in the unique and honest way they are. they deem appropriate.

crying macho

Clint Eastwood movies are almost always the best when they play their director. Back in the saddle for the first time in decades, the latest Hollywood legend finds him as a broken-down former rodeo star named Milo who, to pay off a debt to his former boss, travels to Mexico to recover the son of the young man Rafo. The two embark on an odyssey back to the United States with his Macho Fighting Rooster in tow. Eastwood emphasizes Milo’s manhood at every turn – he hits a villain, holds an opponent at gunpoint, tames savage couriers, and proves irresistible to the ladies – but simultaneously makes him comment on the void of violent machismo, which left him with nothing but loneliness, grief and regret. Adapted from the novel by N. Richard Nash, the film moves at the same pace as its 91-year-old headliner, the film goes from one minor incident to another, playing a familiar Western tune with a gentle sensibility.

The card counter

The story of a tormented ritual man who writes his thoughts of grief and regret in his journal, and seeks redemption and solace through companionship and blood, The Card Counter is a spirit like many of the earlier films of Paul Schrader, and something like a direct add-on to 2017’s First Reformed. The aptly named William Tell is an ex-convict with a dark past who is now making his way through life monotonously earning a living as a little gamer. counting cards. His path is altered by run-ins with La Linda, a good-looking fundraiser, and Cirk, a college dropout with a lousy connection to William. The unlikely trio are ultimately united on a mission not only to win big at the blackjack tables, but, more importantly, to achieve a much coveted, albeit elusive, measure of peace, healing, and salvation.

The bodyguard of the hitman’s wife

The Hitman’s Bodyguard was a reasonably enjoyable movie, thanks in large part to the cast of Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson who combined well. However, there really was no need for a sequel, and after seeing this poorly scripted effort, you’ll probably agree. This time around, Salma Hayek joins the cast, as a con artist who coerces Reynolds’ bodyguard to save her hitman husband after he gets in trouble with mobsters. So far, so good. The film is complicated by a boring plot about a Greek terrorist mastermind who wants to destabilize Europe after the EU imposed sanctions on Greece. Needless to say, the hitman, his wife and his former bodyguard are involved in a plot to stop him. The action isn’t as good as the one seen in the last movie and the jokes aren’t as funny either. Very talented actors are stuck with a storyline that just isn’t fun, and the movie is moving forward in a predictable way.

Tom and Jerry – The Movie

Once again, we have a live-action / CGI hybrid featuring beloved cartoon characters from our past. And again, we have another disaster on our hands. After the disappointing failures of Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo and Woody Woodpecker, it was pretty much expected to be bad, and the end result confirms those expectations. In this film, the famous cat and mouse duo engage in their usual pranks as they wreak havoc in and around a Manhattan hotel. The animation is good, but it doesn’t quite match up with the live settings, which creates major issues whenever Tom and Jerry have to interact with the human stars in the film, including Chloe Grace Moretz and Rob Delaney. Everything could be forgiven if the movie was funny, but sadly it isn’t. Considering the original cartoons were hilarious, that’s a real shame.

Cosmic sin

This sci-fi disaster is aptly named because it is bad on so many different levels. The writing is weak, the special effects are poor, and the acting is largely horrible! It is Bruce Willis’ performance that is the worst. This once-beloved actor has gotten into the habit of showing up in low-budget movies and making his way through them. It’s safe to say that Willis’ career is now dead which is a shame considering the quality of the movies he used to star in the 80s and 90s. Of course you can still be. tempted to watch the movie if you are a sci-fi fan, regardless of Willis’ contempt for his audience. The plot, though not very original, promises a few moments of action as Willis and his space crew confront a hostile alien civilization. But believe us when we say you shouldn’t bother.

Defeat

The worst film of the year is hands down Vanquish. As an action movie with almost no action and a plot that could be written on the back of a cornflake, this is truly a horrible thing and best avoided. The film stars Ruby Rose as Morgan Freeman’s ex-cop guardian and is another effort to turn her into an action star. The plot involves our protagonist going on various escapades after being blackmailed by Freeman, who kidnaps his daughter. Why he’s doing this isn’t worth discussing, as there’s no clear explanation of his motives, other than the fact that he’s not the ex-cop hero that a lot of people consider it as. The film is a terrible waste of Freeman’s talents. Look elsewhere for your action kicks and miss this one. It’s a poorly directed, poorly performed and poorly scripted film that has absolutely nothing to recommend.

Cinderella

Do we really need another Cinderella story? Much less one with James Corden. But here we are again, with Camilo Cabello as Cinderella in this boring and messy musical adaptation. While this is another rehash of classic history, there are some differences here. This time, Cinderella is a clothing designer who wants to start her own business. Ugly half-sisters aren’t particularly ugly. And the mean mother-in-law is not that bad. Why these changes? Well, the movie is all about the power of girls, and it’s so desperate to be a feminist version of the original, that it sucks everything that was good in the beloved fairy tale. Of course, if you are a fan of musicals, you might get some fun out of it. The singing rarely stops, so you can be satisfied with the karaoke tunes that are sung at regular intervals. However, they are not enough to cover the heavy script which puts too much emphasis on female independence rather than some semblance of cinematic magic.