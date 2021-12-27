Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Valle dies at 58





Jean-Marc Valle, the award-winning Canadian director behind Dallas Buyers Club and HBO’s hit show Big Little Lies, known for his naturalistic and generous approach that brought out the best in those he worked with, has been found dead this week-end. at his cabin outside of Quebec. He was 58 years old. His death was confirmed by his publicist, Bumble Ward, who said that it was unexpected. No further details were immediately available. Mr. Valle studied cinema at Collège Ahuntsic and at the University of Quebec in Montreal. His first feature film, Black List, a 1995 thriller that follows a judge’s trial, was nominated for several Genie Awards in Canada, including Best Picture. He then co-wrote and directed CRAZY, a coming-of-age movie, in 2005. This helped catapult him to Hollywood. In 2009, Mr. Valle made The Young Victoria, starring Emily Blunt and exploring the early years of Queen Victoria’s reign. The film received several important awards and nominations. He faced off against the critically acclaimed Dallas Buyers Club in 2013, a drama based on the true story of Ron Woodroof, an electrician and rodeo rider from Texas. After being diagnosed with HIV in 1985, the Texan fought to obtain drugs (illegal in the United States at the time) for himself and others infected with the virus.

Matthew McConaughey lost a lot of pounds to play Mr. Woodroof, and the film was nominated for six Oscars, winning three, including Best Actor for Mr. McConaughey and Best Supporting Actor for Jared Leto. The following year, Mr. Valle directed Wild, another film based on a true story, which starred Reese Witherspoon as author Cheryl Strayed on a solo hike on the Pacific Crest Trail. This film was also nominated for several major awards, including an Oscar for Best Actress. Mr. Valle has helmed several movies and TV series with female lead roles, including Big Little Lies, starring Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zo Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Meryl Streep. The show, a sharp tale of violence and class in the wealthy seaside town of Monterey, Calif., Has won multiple Emmy Awards and another from the Directors Guild of America. He later took viewers into the world of small town Missouri with the Sharp Objects series, which starred Amy Adams as a troubled reporter, and was nominated for eight Emmy Awards. It’s true that my last projects featured mostly female characters, Mr. Valle said in an interview published by HBO in 2018. We pushed the boundaries in order to capture something that feels real and authentic, he said, adding that he didn’t want to put style above storytelling and emotion in the series. .

He added that there were no storyboards, shot lists or reflectors used to make the show, as he preferred to let the actors speak. I react to what they’re doing, instead of being active, and telling them, that’s what I’ll do with the camera, he said. He was also known to avoid artificial lighting and even rehearsals. Mr. Valle was born on March 9, 1963 in Montreal. Two sons, Alex Valle and Emile Valle; and his siblings Marie-José Valle, Stéphane Tousignant and Grald Valle survive him. In a statement, Nathan Ross, Mr Valles’ production partner and close friend, described him as a true artist who stood for creativity, authenticity and tried things differently. The maestro will be dearly missed, he said, adding: It is heartwarming to know that his beautiful style and hard-hitting work that he shared with the world will live on. Mr. Valle was to direct and produce another show for HBO, Gorilla and the Bird, a limited series based on a memoir of the same name about a public defender who suffers from a psychotic crisis. In an interview with The New York Times in 2018, he described his work as an attempt to expose the flaws and imperfections of human nature. I see I seem to be drawn to these stories and the overlooked characters, Mr. Valle said. He added: Humanity, beautiful humanity, is dark.

