YES Music! is looking for donations to match a gift of $ 10,000





PORT TOWNSEND – After hundreds of young musicians – from all over and beyond the Northern Olympic Peninsula – showed up for low cost music camps last summer, YEA Music! teachers are ready to offer more workshops in 2022. The non-profit YEA program – Youth Education in Arts – received a donation of $ 10,000 from three donors: Don and Sylvia White and Andrew Fallat, all of Port Townsend. This sparked a matching fundraiser, said outreach volunteer Jan Boutilier. “One of our main goals is to make the camp affordable for families, especially those with limited financial means,” she noted. To this end, YEA Music! is looking for donations to match $ 10,000. Information can be found at www.yeamusic.org. In June, July and August, YEA Music! hosted three camp sessions for student musicians at Fort Worden State Park. Music teachers came from across the Puget Sound area to work with students, form groups and orchestras, and give free outdoor concerts at the fort. Unlike other music camps in the Pacific Northwest, which can cost anywhere from $ 500 to $ 1,200 or more, YEA Music! camp leaders suggested a donation of $ 10 per day. No one was turned down for lack of funds, said coach Daniel Ferland of Port Townsend. Next summer, a special one-week workshop for 20 teenage musicians is part of the plan. The Trillium Woods Farm in Quilcene, part of the annual Concerts in the Barn (CITB) series, will be the setting for a day camp from June 27 to July 1, with a free public concert by the students on July 2. “The students will spend five full days on the farm and will be coached in groups; we’ve blocked five ‘rehearsal’ rooms for their use, so we’re planning four or five chamber groups, ”said Leigh Hearon, CITB volunteer executive director. Professional musicians from across the region will coach; The resident chefs will provide the teens with lunch and snacks, “and we hope to set aside some time for the students to just enjoy the farm,” she added. A few decades ago, when the 53-acre farm was home to the Olympic Music Festival, a chamber music institute for teenagers stood there for a month, laying the groundwork for musicians such as Sequim’s Richard O’Neill, who has grown up to be an internationally renowned violist and the winner of a 2021 Grammy Award. Fallat, a retired hospital administrator, said he gave his gift to YEA Music! because he saw how young people benefit from being part of a whole. Making music means self-expression, self-confidence and social interaction, he said. Playing in an orchestra or a group is like being part of a sports team. “You have to have the right equipment. You must have coaches, ”and YEA Music! provides these, Fallat added. “I think it creates community,” he said – not only among young people, but also among parents who come together to support their children. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected] Tusker Behrenfeld from Port Townsend, left, performed with students at YEA Music last summer! camps at Fort Worden State Park. (Diane Urbani de la Paz / Peninsula Daily News) Kristin Smith from Port Townsend, playing violin bottom left, was one of the YEA Music mentors last summer! camps at Fort Worden State Park. (Diane Urbani de la Paz / Peninsula Daily News)



