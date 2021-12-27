



Tonight’s forecast:

The latest storm to impact our state will push east across the plains until Monday morning, with fewer winds and snow showers in the mountains. Our current high wind warning is expected to expire before 8 p.m. as the strongest gusts of wind continue to ease overnight. This will allow for a cooler night as the lows fall into the 10’s and 20’s. COLORADO SPRINGS: Bottom: 22; High: 44. A colder start to the week for the Pikes Peak area, with near-season temperatures expected, as well as strong southerly gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. PUEBLO: Low: 20; High: 50. The last Monday of 2021 will be cooler and windier in Pueblo County, with southerly winds gusting to 35 mph. CITY OF CANON: Moo: 25; High: 46. ​​A cooler start to the week in Fremont County and afternoon gusts. WOODED PARK: Moo: 14; High: 33. Windy and cold Monday, with the possibility of a few light flurries in Teller County. Little or no buildup expected. TRI-LAKES: Moo: 10s / 20s; High: 30/40. After a period of warmer weather over the holidays, Monday will be much colder over northern El Paso County. In addition, it will continue to be windy, with maximum gusts of 40 mph. COMPLAINTS: Moo: 10s / 20s; High: 40s / 50s. After a pleasant and balmy weekend, we envision a cooler and windier start to the last week of 2021 across the Plains. Afternoon peak wind gusts to 35 mph. WALSENBURG / TRINIDAD: Moo: 20 years ; High: 1940s. More energy will push into the mountains on Monday, which will help fuel stronger winds to areas east along the southern corridor of I-25. Peak gusting at 40 mph. MOUNTAINS: Low: 0s / 10s; High: 20s / 30s. A relatively calm start to the day for the mountains will become much more active in the afternoon and evening, as the next big storm will bring another set of strong winds and heavy snowfall to the mountains. Mountain trips could again become quite difficult to navigate from Monday evening to Tuesday. Extended outlook:

A large low pressure trough over the western part of the country will spread colder air across southern Colorado this week, along with gusts of wind and periods of mountain snow. A cold front in the middle of the week will bring further cooling to the forecast on Wednesday, followed by a slight warming trend and more wind at the end of the week. As New Year’s Day approaches, longer-range models accumulate humidity, with the potential for snow showers in the I-25 corridor and the plains. There is still some way to go, but it really deserves our attention as we have yet to see any measurable snowfall this season at the Colorado Springs airport. KOAA News5 at your own pace, streaming to your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV. News5 application | First Alert 5 weather application | Youtube Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

