Arlo Parks wants to sing with Thom Yorke | Culture & Leisure





Arlo Parks wants to record a “big and moving” song with Thom Yorke. The 21-year-old singer has a long list of artists she would love to collaborate with, including the frontman of Radiohead and rockers Arctic Monkeys, as she loves to see musicians of different genres come together. She said: “I would love to do something with Billie Eilish and Frank Ocean, or Thom Yorke from Radiohead. “I would love to do something big and emotional with Thom, like the Radiohead songs ‘Nude’ or ‘House of Cards’. “Arctic Monkeys would be an interesting combo too. I love it when people of different genders meet.” Due to the lockdown, the “Just Go” singer finished most of the work on her debut album “Collapsed in Sunbeams” – which won the prestigious Mercury Prize in September – in her childhood bedroom. She told the Daily Star’s Wired column: “It was really weird writing locked in the room I was in at 17, wanting people to listen to my music first. “But it got me back to making music for fun, not focusing on sharing.” Eventually, Arlo and his writing partner Luca Buccellati needed more space to work on the album – but rather than head to a recording studio, they instead rented apartments in London on Airbnb. Arlo explained, “I’ve always been a little intimidated by the studio setup. “By going to such personal places in my songs, I want to be somewhere comfortable.” Arlo is ready to write songs wherever she is or whatever she does. She admitted: “I wrote the hook for my song ‘Just Go’ at Tesco when I was shopping for bagels. “There were really a lot of people in there that day. I had to hide, hide in the frozen aisle while singing softly into my phone. “I hope no one saw me, but I was oblivious to anyone else while I was singing this tune, so they probably did and was like, ‘What what is it? ‘ “

