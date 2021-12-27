Entertainment
Aryan Khan to Raj Kundra, Top Controverses of Bollywood and TV Celebs
The past year has had celebrities’ feet immersed in several controversial issues. Named after Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, who appears as the main accused in the case relating to the production and publication of pornography to Jacqueline Fernandez’s alleged association with con artist Sukesh Chadrashekhar, several celebrities have is in the news this year. We highlight the main controversies that have made headlines in the entertainment industry.
Medication on the cruise case
In early October, Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) on board a cruise ship suspected of having organized a rave party. Aryan spent more than three weeks in jail until he was released on bail by the Bombay High Court. In the aftermath of Aryan’s arrest, SRK stopped all work related to the shooting. The actor was also seen visiting his son in prison which was one of the highlights of the year.
Conman’s alleged affair with Jacqueline Fernandez
Conman Sukesh Chadrashekhar, who is currently incarcerated in Tihar Prison for various alleged crimes, is in the news for giving Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi gifts worth millions of rupees. Photos of Jacqueline with Sukesh, in which they are seen making themselves comfortable, have also gone viral on social media amid rumors of their alleged romance.
Pornography affair
The Mumbai Police Cybercell has filed a complaint against Shilpa Shetty’s businessman and wife Raj Kundra under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Criminal Code. information technology law for allegedly distributing sexually explicit videos. Raj claimed that he was not connected with creating content, posting or transmitting any allegedly illegal videos. He was arrested by Mumbai police in July this year in another case where he was accused of distributing porn movies through an app. In September, he was released on bail.
Controversy over the remark “freedom was bheek”
After being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri, Kangana Ranaut publicly declared that India was granted its “true freedom” in 2014 when the government led by Narendra Modi came to power and the freedom of the British in 1947 was given like bheek (alms). The comment divided people and Kangana received criticism from people who believed in India’s freedom movement. Prior to that, the actress’ Twitter account was also permanently deleted for violating policies.
Alleged rape case against actor Pearl V Puri
In June, TV actor Pearl V Puri was arrested in connection with the alleged rape and sexual assault case. The incident allegedly took place in 2019 on the sets of the television show Bepanah Pyaar. The girl who accused him was the daughter of Pearl’s co-star. Several celebrities had come to support the actor. He was later released on bail.
Casteist slur row
TV actors Munmun Dutta and Yuvika Chaudhary have argued over the use of caste slurs on different occasions in videos for YouTube. FIRs have been filed against them and they have received criticism from social media users. Munmun, who is the cast of the popular comedy Taarak mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was reportedly facing some hardship at work when this incident came to light.
The publicized spat of a separated couple
TV actor Karan Mehra, known for playing Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai, has been arrested following a complaint filed by his wife, actress Nisha Rawal, over a marital dispute. He was accused by his wife of having an affair, taking her jewelry and beating her. Karan was later released on bail and a series of accusations and rebuttals followed on behalf of both sides.
Indian Idol 12 controversy
Reality TV shows came under fire earlier this year after legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s son and singer Amit Kumar made shocking revelations on Indian Idol 12, in which he was a guest judge at one of the episodes. Amit said he was paid for his appearance on the show and the creators asked him to praise every contestant, regardless of their performance.
Sabyasachi’s Mangalsutra campaign
A controversial advertisement for designer Sabyasachi’s jewelry brand showed a woman in a low-cut dress with a “mangalsutra”. Sabyasachi decided to withdraw the ad after Madhya Pradesh Home Secretary Narottam Mishra issued a 24-hour ultimatum asking them to withdraw the ad which features a “reprehensible and obscene” portrayal of mangalsutra, a customary element of Hindu marriage, on pain of prosecution. .
