Cicely Tyson: the actor who redefined black characters and black beauty





It was an important realization. My initial ambition was to be an actress, and the few black women I saw on TV and in the movies Diahann Carroll, Nichelle Nichols were glamorous, but emotionally unapproachable, as well as their crisp hair and makeup. Ditto the street superheroes like Teresa Graves and Tamara Dobson in the so-called Blaxploitation films of the 1970s; like Christie Love and Cleopatra Jones, they were handsome and confident, but seemed to be spreading an urban myth that black people were resistant to Teflon. In contrast, Tyson embodied and embraced the resilience of everyday life that was lit by clear moments of doubt, and even hopelessness. She was stately but regular, qualities underscored by her dark skin tone that for generations had forced black women to play archetypal maids or grannies (the embodiment of Teflon) when they got roles. Next to her strong acting acumen, during a seven-decade career spanning film, television, and theater plays, Tysons greatest contribution to the entertainment industry has been to make advancing a standard of beauty despite the bravery of the Black Power movement which was deeply radical. It stays that way. As a girl, I was taken aback by her look, which I and many other black girls had been conditioned to consider un-pretty: dark skin, with decidedly non-European features, favoring braids and natural hair. Such an aesthetic had long been dismissed as too African in a company that dismissed even fair-skinned Lena Horne types as too colorful for regular work, let alone real celebrity. Tyson struck a blow not only on that notion, but also on the ancient phenomenon of black self-loathing. As liberating as Tyson’s notoriety is, she hasn’t become the norm. After the ’70s, when Tyson was in her prime, it took a few more generations for dark-skinned black women for the Black Women’s Period to establish presence and depth onscreen. In movies and across all media platforms we now have actors like Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer, both of whom appeared with Tyson in Ugly, a 2011 handmaiden film that is at least black-centric. On HBO, there’s Issa Rae, who leaned on Tyson’s legacy by being black, good-looking, and together, yet vulnerable, if not even mostly insecure. Rae quickly went from actress to producer, talent scout and influencer, making other black women the same. It’s very encouraging and I hope it will last. There are still miles to go. While Insecure has marked new critical space and new emotional territory, it has mostly been praised for a sort of sharp comedic sensibility that we tend to associate with black performance. Tyson was a dramatic actor who resisted the hipster trend. She didn’t often counter black pain with comedy, profanity, or mean comebacks. She was not polite or stolen. That’s what made her great and revolutionary. I grew up to be a writer, not an actor. But 50 years later, I still have screen and stage dreams. Tyson has been acting her whole life, never gave up on what she loved to do and how she loved to do it; this certainty, and a certain glamor that accompanied being so in control, actually increased with age. It’s just one more example she gave that is still waiting to be joined by other examples and to make that leap in tradition.

