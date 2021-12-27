‘Insecure’ Moves Fast Through Life in Series Finale | Entertainment

Entertainment
'Insecure' Moves Fast Through Life in Series Finale
Series like “Insecure” can struggle to find meaningful finals because, at the end of the day, life goes on. Still, the latest episode of the HBO comedy-drama managed to create something memorable, informed by the line when the central character says, “I just want to quickly move forward to the part of my life where everything is fine.”
The extra-long finish then did essentially that, after Issa broke up (Issa Rae) and Nathan (Kendrick Sampson), and the uneven, longer-than-expected road that eventually brought her back to Lawrence (Jay Ellis), who had always seemed pre-arranged, despite all the obstacles – individually and together – that the two cleared in course.
Of course, there was more to it, and more business to be done. Issa’s best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji), after her own string of top-down relationships, eventually married Taurean (Leonard Robinson), following a bittersweet road to that outcome with the loss of her mother.
There was another melancholy moment at the wedding, when Issa worries about whether their bond would survive Molly’s change in status, a common concern as people watch friends make such leaps in their 20s and 30s.
“This is my daughter,” Issa muses. But as the ending made clear, don’t worry: by the end of the show, they were on the phone again – despite being thousands of miles apart – a clue that wherever they are, friendship will survive. Like CNN Lisa France noted, despite the emphasis on Issa’s romantic entanglements, “to me, her true loves will always remain her closest friends Molly, Kelli and Tiffany.”
“Insecure” operated on two levels, focusing on the specific challenges faced by its characters while presenting an image of black life all too rarely seen on television over the years.
Eric Deggans of NPR underline When the show premiered five years ago, Rae wanted it to be defined in part by how mundane it was.
“Isn’t it sad that this is revolutionary?” Rae said at the time. “We can’t just have a show about ordinary black people being basic.”
Rae too spoken earlier this year about the perceived pressure to include white characters in order to make TV shows featuring black characters more accessible to a wider audience, advice she subsequently resisted.
The result of those efforts was a finale that managed to be low-key enough and still satisfying, much like a season punctuated by college reunions, breakups, losses and career decisions, through the lens of the characters that audiences do. had come to know for all their quirks and, yes, insecurities.
“People come into your life for a reason,” Issa said at one point during the final.
TV shows come to life for all kinds of reasons, but it’s usually the little details that keep them alive. In that sense, “Insecure” offered one final demonstration of mastering the basics to be, well, basic.
