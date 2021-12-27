The most expensive cars owned by Bollywood actors





The Bollywood elite don’t hesitate to spend their money on nasty machines. Here is a look at a few.





Giving successful hits in India not only brings fame and recognition, it also brings great moolah. And what do the Bollywood biggies prefer to spend that money on? Well, there are new homes, expensive vacations, branded clothes and accessories, but most of all, expensive cars. Bollywood actors spend their money on some of the most expensive rides in the world. Let’s take a look at some of them. Ferrari 599 GTB Coupé – Sanjay Dutt Photo credit: cdn.ferrari.com Priced at over Rs 3 crores, the Ferrari 599 GTB Coupé is a hell of a machine. This two-door vehicle is equipped with a 6-liter V12 engine with a displacement of 5,999 cc. Sanjay Dutt’s beloved Ferrari can reach a top speed of 330 km / h and go from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.7 seconds. Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II – Hrithik Roshan Photo credit: upload.wikimedia.org When Hrithik Roshan turned 42, he would have treated himself to a custom Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II, which had many additions over the Series 1 model. The Rolls-Royce being the ultimate symbol of luxury, it is not. no surprise that the car set back actor ZNMD by at least Rs 6.5 crore. Bugatti Veyron – Shahrukh Khan Photo credit: www.bugatti.com The fast Bugatti Veyron is the most visible car in the King of Bollywood’s garage. And this despite the fact that there is also a Rolls-Royce Drophead Coupé and a BMW i8. This car has a crazy spec list. It is fitted with an 8-liter, four-turbocharged W16 engine with a displacement of 7,993 cc. This allows it to offer a top speed of 407 km / h. And it costs around Rs 12 crore. Talk about big moolah! Bentley Continental GT – Abhishek Bachchan Photo credit: www.bentleymotors.com The Bently is surprisingly not that common in Bollywood, but Junior AB owns one and is always seen driving it in Mumbai. Among the more expensive cars owned by Bollywood actors, the Bentley Continental GT can cost around Rs 4 crore. The actor also apparently owns an Audi A8 L and a Mercedes-Benz S 500. Aston Martin Rapid S – Ranveer Singh Photo credit: amsc-prod-cd.azureedge.net Agent 007 would be proud of the choice of Ranveer Singh, as the actor owns an Aston Martin Rapid S, which apparently cost him around Rs 3.8 crore. The car is powered by a naturally aspirated 6-liter V12 that allows it to go from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.2 seconds. It’s not the only expensive car in his garage though. The Bollywood A-lister also owns a Lamborghini Urus which is said to be worth Rs 3.43 crore. Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG – Ranbir Kapoor Photo credit: upload.wikimedia.org This unique Mercedes-Benz offering was derived from a military vehicle. It is known for its boxy bodywork and incredibly powerful engine. Ranbir Kapoor can often be seen driving him through the streets of Mumbai. The car could have cost him anything around the rupee 2.15 crore mark. 0 comments These are the most expensive cars owned by Bollywood actors. Which of them would you like to take a ride? For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our Youtube channel.

