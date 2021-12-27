Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai accuses Tejasswi Prakash of not being “loyal” to Karan Kundrra. look

On Monday, Colors TV released a promo for the next episode of Bigg Boss 15. In the clip, Rashami Desai can be seen accusing Tejasswi Prakash of not being loyal to the handsome Karan Kundrra.

Posting the promo clip on Instagram, Colors TV captioned it, Rashami ko lekar #TejRan mein utha ek naya vivaad. Appointment se kaun ho paayega iss hafte safe? (A new controversy begins because of Rashami between Tejasswi and Karan. Who will be saved from nominations this week?) “

The video begins with Tejasswi complaining about Rashami who goes against his back. Rashami then shouts, Tu apne il partner ke liye loyal nahi reh sakti toh, it’s no use (if you can’t stay true to your own partner it’s no use). Tejasswi then responds by saying, Mere or Karan ke beech comments on karna band karein (You should not comment on me and Karan).

In another part of the video, Tejasswi and Karan can be seen fighting as she says, Tu Rashami ko bacahane ke liye khelne wala hai toh I don’t agree with that (if you are going to play to save Rashami then I disagree). She further says: You have clearly started to save her, please continue. “

In a previous episode, Karan knelt down and proposed to Tejasswi. Holding a rose, Karan said: In 12 hafton mein mujhe apne baare mein mujhe itni saari cheezen pata chali hain. Mujhe nahi pata tha ki ek ladki meri zindagi mein itni saare differences la sakti hai (In those 12 months I learned so much about myself. I didn’t know that a girl could make so much difference in my life).

In the previous episodes of the series, Rashami and Tejasswi have been spotted fighting over Karan on several occasions. Rashami entered the Bigg Boss house this season as a wild card contender.