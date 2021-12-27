Inside Salman Khan and his niece, Ayat Sharma’s unicorn-themed birthday party at their farm in Panvel





It was December 27, 1965, when Bollywood screenwriter Salim Khan and his wife, Salma Khan, welcomed their eldest son, Salman Khan. the Bhaijaan Bollywood industry reigns over millions of hearts with his spectacular acting skills, philanthropy and, most importantly, his down-to-earth nature. He has a large number of fans and is admired by people all over the world. Megastar Salman Khan celebrates her 56th birthday today. Following the tradition of celebrating his birthday at his farm in Panvel, also this year Salman Khan celebrated his birthday at Arpita Farms. Even though the actor was bitten by a snake on his farm on December 26, 2021, he didn’t let the unfortunate incident affect his special day. Recommended Reading: Salman Khan Gets Bitten By Snake On His Farm, Father Salim Khan Responds To Incident Salman Khan is sharing his birthday with his niece, Ayat Sharma, who is his sister, Arpita and Aayush’s granddaughter, and their celebrations have taken to the internet. Photos and videos from their big birthday party are going viral and we can’t stop admiring them. The Panvel family farm was decorated with lights and many close family friends attended the party. On his birthday, Salman Khan came out of his farm to greet the paparazzi posted outside. The actor looked dashing in a black t-shirt, brown pants and a black leather jacket. He completed his look with his signature bracelet and chain. Salman smiled brightly and posed for the camera in style. And, when the paps enjoyed his smile, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan we can hear the actor say: “Saanp kaatne ke baad aisa smile dena bahut difficult hai.” Also Read: Nusrat Jahan Shares Cute Photo of His Son, Yishaan Dressed Up As Santa Claus, His Kindness Is A Must In the videos of the birthday party, we can see that the event was grand and wonderful and honored by eminent personalities. In the photos you can see the beautiful backdrop for the party and the theme was unicorns and pink. Salman and his dear niece Ayat cut the cake together as guests gathered around them for the adorable cake cutting ceremony. However, during a major breakthrough of events, Salman Khan was bitten by a snake in his bedroom at the family farm in Panvel on the eve of his birthday. According to reports, the 56-year-old actor was rushed to hospital and later released. Now, in a conversation with ANI, Salman Khan explained the incident and shared: “A snake had entered my farm, I took it out with a stick. Little by little, it reached my hand. I then grabbed it to release it, that’s when it Bitten me three times. It was some sort of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours … I’m fine now. ” We wish Salman Khan and Ayat Sharma a very happy birthday. Don’t Miss: New Bride Shraddha Arya Shares Goofy Honeymoon Images and Enjoys Beach in Maldives SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)

