Rajesh Khanna astrologer predicted Twinkle Khanna’s husband’s name long before she knew Akshay

The love story of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna is an all-time favorite for Bollywood fans. Together they form a successful combination and their love story is nothing less than a Bollywood film. While Akshay Kumar is B-Town’s most beloved self-made superstar, his glamorous wife and former Bollywood actress on the other hand, Twinkle Khanna is a renowned writer.

A marriage proposal that depended on the box office outcome of a film had decided the future of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. When Mela (2000) turned out to be a flop, it changed the life of Bollywood Khiladi Kumar, Akshay. When Akshay asked Twinkle to marry him, she told him that she would marry him if Mela would not work. And luckily for him, the movie didn’t work, and Akshay and Twinkle were married on January 17, 2001, in the midst of a gathering of about fifty people, and that too, in just two hours. A glimpse of their beautiful relationship was seen from the visual representation of their married life from time to time.

Also Read: New Bride Shraddha Arya Shares Goofy Honeymoon Images and Enjoys Beach in Maldives

Ms Funnybones aka Twinkle Khanna who will end 21 years of happy married life with super energetic Akshay Kumar, recently revealed that her late father, astrologer Rajesh Khanna, predicted her marriage to the Khiladi of Bollywood and the most exciting part was that she didn’t even know Akshay Kumar at that time. She was surprised to see that the astrologer had mentioned the full name of her future husband of which she was not aware. In an interview posted to her YouTube channel Tweak India, she shared this astonishing fact and said:

“Before I met my husband, this astrologer said to him (Rajesh Khanna) and he said to me: You will marry Akshay Kumar. And I was like, who?

Twinkle Khanna, daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, also added to her amazement that after the wedding she went to visit the astrologer with her father. She didn’t believe in astrology and just used to ask people things related to her career goals. But even after getting involved in the fashion business, her astrologer mentioned that she would become a writer. She was amazed to hear this as she hadn’t written anything in recent years. Twinkle Khanna later became a bestselling author, publishing three of her books so far.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya’s Wife Natasa Stankovic Pregnant for the Second Time? Internet users say “Control Pandya Control”

The two had first met while filming for Filmfare magazine in Mumbai, where Akshay had developed an instant crush on Twinkle. In one of his interviews, the actor confessed the same and said:

“I first met Twinkle during a photoshoot with Jayesh Seth for Filmfare. I still have this photo. Thank you Filmfare!”

However, it was actually during the filming of their movie, Khiladi international, when the two had fallen in love with each other. During the filming of Khiladi internationalTwinkle had developed an interest in those “six feet of chocolate ice cream” as a rebound from his failed relationship. In Twinkle’s words, “It was kinda perfect! ”

Happy married for 20 years now (in 2021), Akshay Kumar and Twinkle are parents of two children. In 2002, Akshay and Twinkle first embraced parenthood and welcomed a baby boy, Aarav. In 2012, they welcomed a little girl, whom they named Nitara.

On the talk show, Koffee with Karan, Akshay had also mentioned the secret of their strong relationship. The actor revealed:

“We keep discovering new things about each other because we are so different. We are poles apart. Well, isn’t that what makes two people more compatible as a couple? It is surely the case!

The secret to their happy married life is that they have always been their biggest critics and fans, they have always shared unfiltered opinions of each other. In one of Akshay’s interviews with HT, he also said these beautiful things for his wife:

“Tina (Twinkle) is my best friend. My wife is the best person a man could wish to wake up next to. She supports me when I fall and rests when I fly. She makes me laugh when I’m sad and moans. when I’m sitting idle Tina is my everything She is my reality check.

The chemistry of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna is an inspiration to millions of people.

Also Read: The Wife of the Late Vinod Mehra, Kiran on Her Husband’s Relationship with Rekha, Calls the Actress Her “Family”

SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app

SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)