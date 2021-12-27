Isn’t Salman Khan responsible to posterity? On the star’s 56th birthday, assessing his crippling complacency as an actor

Will the real Salman Khan rise? Is he a enfant terrible or a restless child with a heart of gold?

Salman Khan and I have shared adventurous moments in the past, which I’m sure we both would like to forget. We were both close to Sanjay Leela Bhansali once. Bhansali continues to be my closest friend in Mumbai. But neither he nor I speak to Salman anymore. Or maybe it’s the other way around. Salman doesn’t speak to us anymore.

After all, in Mumbai’s entertainment industry, it’s the star who decides who he talks to or not. I’ve seen a lot of the biggest stars in action. But none can match Salman’s starry demeanor. At all times he has a coterie of yes-men and hangers. This coterie includes budding producers, impatient-eyed musicians, and directors who are currently in Bhai’s good books.

A prominent director with whom Salman fell out, said to me: He is surrounded by so-called friends who do not have the courage to tell him where he is going wrong. Salman now wants not only to act, but also to direct and edit his own films. Either you follow what he says or you are called ungrateful and you are shown the door.

The way Salman fell out with the director who brought out the best in him is a story that has been told in many twisted versions of the truth. Here is what really happened. Bhansali signed Salman for a film titledinchallah. It was an fall-spring love story about a much older man in love with a spirited young girl, played by Alia Bhatt.

This was going to be Bhansalis’ fourth collaboration with Salman, in hopes the actor would have the opportunity to surface beyond the sultry superstar traps that have engulfed his career.

Shortly after pre-production, Sanjay discovered it wasn’t working. Salman’s ideas on how to improve the product included a dance number from his friend Sushmita Sen and an appearance from his protégé Daisy Shah. None of these matched the director’s vision. The final and decisive blow forinchallahIt was when the mega-star advised her director to cancel the proposed Eid release in order to allow for another of her projects (time, I think) to release on Eid day because, in his opinion, it was more in line with what his fans expected.

It was at this point that Bhansali decided to closeinchallah.

I believeinchallahwould have been one of the best films of Salmans career, alongsideHumDil By Chuke Sanam, Tere Naam,andBajrangi Bhaijaan. It’s those rare Salman stars where the actor actually starred, where he overcame the crippling complacency of an arrogant superstar who thinks his on-screen presence is all his fans want.

Yes, the Salmaniacs only want him on screen. They don’t care what it does with the screen space once it’s there. But isn’t Salman Khan responsible to posterity?

Doesn’t he want future generations to talk about his performance? More than a movie actor, Salman considers himself a rockstar. He loves being on stage while thousands of fans cheer the audience. During this moment, her innermost infantile fantasy of the child climbing up the parapet to make Mom come running is fully realized.

At home, he is a wonderful son, not only to his birth mother but also to “Helen Aunty”, the woman his father later married. The Khans run a very liberal house. Islam, Hinduism and Christianity have free passage. It is a large open house where unexpected guests are always expected and welcome.

Unlike the other two Khan superstars who did not have a good parenting orientation (Shah Rukh Khan lost both parents at a young age and Aamir Khan could not agree with his father), Salman’s family background are as normal as possible.

Conversely, the rebellious streak shows up in his behavior all the time. Whether onscreen or off, Salman opts for the maximum attention mode of operation. While he’s known to be physically aggressive with his directors (Subhash Ghai, David Dhawan, Satish Kaushik, and PuneetIsaar will be sorry, I testify), he’s also known to go out of his way to accommodate the filmmakers.

SRK was supposed to play Amitabh Bachchans’ son in Ravi ChoprasBaghban. When he stepped back because of his back problem, Salman intervened sportingly. Bachchan is full of praise for Salman. Salman is the child of God. Very misunderstood, but has a heart of gold. Like Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Salman has a penchant for trouble. But he has good intentions and is extremely good, he once shared with me.

Revathi, in whom Phir Milenge,Salman played a supporting role for Shilpa Shetty, will also vouch for the good heart. Salman not only agreed to play a supporting role, but also refused to charge Revathy, who was his co-star in one of his first films, any money. To like.

So, will the real Salman Khan please stand up? Is he a enfant terrible or a restless child with a heart of gold? Salman often says and does things he doesn’t mean. Her naked aversion to the press does not add to her popularity. But ask Salman if he cares. He would rather be a rock star than a rocksteady movie star.

Subhash K Jha is a journalist based in Patna. He’s been writing about Bollywood long enough to know the industry inside and out.