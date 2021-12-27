What did Brad Pitt, Emma Watson, Natalie Portman and other Hollywood stars study before they became famous? | Shows





Hollywood has an ostentatious roster of stars who year after year showcase their talents in blockbuster movie productions. Many of these celebrities knew early on that acting was their thing; However, others discovered it during or after going through college classes to study other careers. Here we tell you who it is. Brad pitt The actor began his career in journalism at Columbia University, but decided to give it up permanently to settle in California, convinced that acting was his true calling. Brad Pitt studied journalism, as did Hugh Jackman and Denzel Washington. Photo: AFP Emma watson The young woman, famous for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga, studied English literature at Brown University, located in Rhode Island, and in 2014 she managed to graduate. Today, she is a woman activist and human rights defender. Unlike her colleagues on this list, the actress went to college after becoming famous. Emma Watson remembers when she played Hermione in Harry Potter. Photo: Composition LR / EFE Ashton kutcher On the other hand, the remembered member of That ’70s Show began his career in biochemical engineering at the University of Iowa; However, she dropped out of school to dedicate herself to modeling and later ventured into the world of theater. Ashton Kutcher studied biochemical engineering before becoming an actor. Photo: AFP Natalie Portman The Oscar-winning protagonist of The Black Swan has not only had great success on the big screen. In 1999, she began to professionally prepare for a career in psychology, and in 2003 graduated from prestigious Harvard University as an outstanding student in her class. The actress will be appearing in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which premieres in 2022. Photo: EFE Hugh jackman Like Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman studied journalism, although he managed to graduate. She came to play almost by accident. In her senior year, she started looking for electives to increase her credits and enrolled in a drama class. After he finished it he realized he wanted to continue so he enrolled in the Australian Academy of Performing Arts. Jackman has fought skin cancer up to six times. Photo: Hugh Jackman / Instagram Elsa Pataky For her part, the Spanish actress Pataky studied journalism at the San Pablo CEU University in Madrid and at the same time drama. Finally, he decides to devote himself fully to comedy. Elsa Pataky studied journalism while preparing to become an actress. Photo: AFP Gerard butler The protagonist of 300 hasn’t always been a Hollywood star. Before taking part in renowned film productions, the Scottish actor studied law at the University of Glasgow. During his time in the classrooms, he became president of the student society. He took a year off in California, USA, then returned to Scotland to end his career. Gerardo Butler will star in a new Lionsgate production. Photo: Instagram / Gérard Butler Lisa kudrow Finally, we have who brought the charismatic Phoebe Buffay to life in the Friends series. Actress Lisa Kudrow graduated in biology and worked for eight years with her father, a doctor by profession. The 50-year-old actress shocked her Instagram followers with a photo featuring Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

