Entertainment
From ideal loverboy to India’s biggest action star
New Delhi: Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan, who turned 56 on Monday, is today considered one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry as his charisma is more than enough to draw audiences to theaters.
A movie is often guaranteed to be a hit when Salman’s name is associated with the project, as the mass appeal is its USP and he makes the most of it. This is the beloved sequel to the star that when he flexes his protruding muscles on the big screen, fans are even willing to let logic take a back seat.
Action-induced shows, friendly banter, dancing tracks, nifty cameras and most importantly superhero-style fireworks have all been associated with the Sallu formula over the years.
Basically Salman is all about swag and millions of viewers seem to love him.
However, it was not always the same. Before blowing up cars in ‘Race 3’ or beating baddies in ‘Radhe’, his on-screen character was that of Prem, the perfect traditional guy for the family. So let’s come back to his evolution in cinema over the years.
Today Salman is a god-level action star, but in the 90s this territory was mainly dominated by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn. In fact, all of the Khans started out as loverboys, endearing themselves to 90s audiences with their serious and jovial attitude.
Salman made his official debut as a supporting actor in the 1988 film “Biwi Ho To Aisi”. Then aged 23, he had played the hero’s brother in a female subject. However, this project was not its official launch pad.
Her first lead role in Bollywood was Sooraj R Barjatya’s 1989 romantic family drama, “Maine Pyaar Kiya,” which became one of the highest grossing films that year. It was dubbed into English and Spanish which was rare for Bollywood and it was in international markets where it performed rather well.
Later in 1991, Salman worked in three moderately successful films like “Patthar Ke Phool”, “Sanam Bewafa” and “Kurbaan”. Subsequently, he worked with Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in ‘Saajan’, which was a huge success. In 1994 he was seen in “Andaaz Apna Apna” by Rajkumar Santoshi which did not impress audiences when it was released; However, over the years it has acquired cult status.
Cut from “Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya”, and Salman looked his best in “Oh Oh Jaane Jaana”, although he was shirtless to show off a chiseled physique in the making. In the years to come, the naked body avatar would become another of Salman’s designs, much like a desi Arnold-Stallone mashup.
From the early 90s to the end of the decade, a lot changed for Salman. He had worked in one of the greatest Hindi hits, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun ..!’, Which cemented him as the product of the righteous Barjatya clan. The Salman of this decade had a shy charm about him and he maintained that note of innocence long before he took on the role of “Bollywood bad boy” for which he is currently known.
At the end of the 90s, things in Hindi cinema underwent a major overhaul. It was a tectonic shift and it took a while for Salman to settle into the new Bollywood landscape. Movies like ‘Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge’, ‘Yeh Hai Jalwa’, ‘Kyon Ki’, ‘Lucky: No Time for Love’ and ‘Marigold’ made people think he was not a career management pro. unlike other Khans who were sharp enough to cash in on their market value during the rise of the multiplex era.
Although hugely popular, even during his worst phase of being in and out of jail (the hit-and-run and blackbuck poaching case), his films never matched his offscreen legend. Meanwhile, Salman’s biggest game changer was “Tere Naam” in 2003, where he played the role of Radhe Mohan, a tortured lover. ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ (2004) and ‘No Entry’ (2005) also made good box office collections, although both of these films were multi-starring.
2009 is the year which is considered to be a turning point in his career as that is when “Wanted” came out, making Salman the absolute action star of the country. Although he had a few movies that didn’t work like “Veer” and “London Dreams”, but his position was eventually cemented at the top with “Dabangg” in 2010.
The movie was a fun game, it gave Salman fans something to throw money at and just enough to keep the reviews stuck. His portrayal of badass super cop Chulbul Pandey topped the charts, officially starting his lucky run of hit releases.
The actor soared with the following franchise “Dabangg” with “Ek Tha Tiger”, “Sultan”, “Race 3” and several others. His macho, celluloid heroism worked with his predominantly male mass audience. Salman had come a long way since the days when female audiences loved their Prem.
What also worked very well for Salman were the simple lines like “Dil mein aata hoon samajh mein nahin”, “Ek baar jo maine engagement kar di”, “Mujh by ek ehsaan karna ki mujh by koi ehsaan na karna” , among a slave to others.
In recent years, Salman has made films like “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” and “Tubelight” which can be considered different from his usual filmography. a Salman Khan film is about to be released.
With movies like “Tiger 3” and the sequel “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” already in place, we wish many years of endless success to one of the biggest commercial action stars the Indian film industry has ever seen. since its creation.
