When a lightman called Amitabh Bachchan a “bhagwan” during a shoot

Tit’s Amitabh, he said, as if this baritone could belong to anyone else. It was my first meeting with the actor. We were talking on the phone in 1995. The great American photographer Mary Ellen Mark had been commissioned by the film magazine Premiere to do a photo shoot with the main actors of the Hindi film industry. I was an editorial assistant, helping to align talent. On the wishlist was the prominent man who had defined Hindi cinema for decades. These were the days before the cell phone. I left messages for his secretary, that’s what talent managers were called at the time.

A few days later, he called back. I was a beginner but had a masters degree in journalism from Northwestern University. I considered myself too professional and too cool by nature to be influenced by Bollywood celebrity. And yet, something in his voice was so powerful that I had to sit down to have the conversation. He was extremely polite. I can’t remember why, but he refused to do the filming.

Amitabh Bachchan is India’s most enduring superstar. He has been part of our collective psyche for over fifty years. He is a colossus, dominating movies, television, commercials, the press and even social networks, with millions of followers on all platforms. When an actor has lasted that long, he becomes a human Rorschach test, meaning different things to different people. Your point of view and your degree of attachment to Mr. Bachchan (I wouldn’t dare call him anything other than that or Monsieur) depend on your vintage, your gender, your tastes. For those of us who came of age in the 1980s and 1990s, it was, as India Today magazine dubbed it, a one-man industry. So oversized and dazzling that we barely noticed anything else in the frame.

We grew up on the singular heroism of Mr. Bachchan. Some of my favorite Hindi movies are still those from the 1970s which first established him as a star. The Angry Young Man, created by the brilliant Salim-Javed in the early 1970s, was an archetype that shaped the narrative of mainstream Hindi cinema for two decades. In movies like Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay and Trishul, Mr. Bachchan delivered performances that still crackle with shivers.

Unlike other prominent men of the time, he was not handsome in this fair skin, khaate-peete-ghar-ka path. Instead, he was skinny and gangly. In those movies, there was something bruised and dark about him. When we first met these characters, we instinctively understood that they had already survived a personal hell.

Watch Vijay’s angry expression in Zanjeer, when he kicks the chair at the police station and says to Sher Khan (played by a formidable Pran), Jab tak baithne ko na kaha jaaye, sharafat se khade raho. Yeh hai police station, tumhare baap ka ghar nahi. Or the pain and despair in his voice, when, like the anguished criminal Vijay in Deewaar, he enters a temple for the first time in his life and begs God to punish him but to save his dying mother. Or that provocative dignity with which, when you throw money at him in the same movie, he says: Principal aaj bhi phenke hue paise nahi utthata.

But the brilliance of Mr. Bachchan is that his artistry is, to steal a phrase from Shakespeare, of infinite variety. So the same actor could, in the same movie, be as effective as the superbly suave Don, who declares with effortless cool: Don ko pakadna mushkilhi nahi, namumkin hai, and the country man Vijay, the Ganga-kinare wala chhora who explodes with joy when he can finally stop pretending to be the gentle criminal Don and instead drink bhang and chew on Banaraswala paan. The song has millions of views on YouTube because Mr. Bachchan’s effervescence is contagious. It makes you want to dance with the same abandon.

Mr. Bachchan could also be, with equal ease, the liquor dealer Anthony in the Manmohan Desais classic Amar Akbar Anthony, creating one of the most iconic drunken scenes in Hindi cinemas; and the poet Amit in Yash Chopras Kabhi Kabhie, the pal do pal ka shayar who voluntarily abandons the woman he loves but then spends his life healing the scars of his failed love affair.

Ironically, the actor who could effortlessly juggle drama, romance, music, comedy and tragedy ended up being hampered by his own celebrity. Mr. Bachchan was so successful that filmmakers stopped being inventive with him. In the ’80s in particular, he seemed trapped, playing watered-down versions of roles he had played before. Over the decades, Mr. Bachchans’ gargantuan fame has grown and diminished.

A political detour in the mid-1980s and a string of mediocre return films after his sabbatical in the mid-1990s proved disastrous. But his fundamental ability to connect with audiences has remained intact. This is why his hold on our imaginations, rekindled by the television show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC, launched in 2000), has not wavered despite the generations of new players that have followed, including the Khan trinity: Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir. From the anti-establishment crusader, he became the nation’s favorite patriarch. About KBC there was something reassuring about his dignified presence in our homes every night. With his amiable manners, impeccable Hindi and sartorial elegance, he elevated not only the game show format but also Indian television as a whole. He was the first A-List star to do this crossover and do it in a way that got rather amplified.

than to reduce its image.

It is difficult to describe what Mr. Bachchan means to people. I remember one of my first assignments as a Cub reporter for Movie magazine. We used to go to the studio and try

and get interviews with stars that turned the day. One day I walked into Filmistan’s studio and asked a man of light, Aaj kaun aaya hai? He just said, Bhagwan.

Bachchan was in the building (I didn’t get the interview). And yet, despite this pedestal on which we have placed him, his humility is so unshakeable it is maddening. Over the years we’ve done several interviews, and every time I’ve asked about his fame, he’s dismissed it as a media construct.

He simply refuses to recognize his own myth. And yet, it is this very myth that has made him such an effective voice on everything from polio vaccinations to tuberculosis campaigns to climate change. Generations of Indians have been gently, with a nudge and a wink, reminded to be healthier, nicer, better. What helps make the mythologizing more palatable is his wicked sense of humor. I remember an interview we did for

the American trade magazine Variety. He had recently started his blog and was telling me about a typical day in his life, which included exercising at dawn, filming all day, and writing for the blog around midnight. I asked, when are you sleeping? He responded with a straight face, During the interviews. These zingers are not accompanied by any change in expression. He keeps a straight face but you can see the mischief in his eyes.

One of Mr. Bachchan’s long-standing complaints about me has been my faulty Hindi. Like him, I am from Uttar Pradesh and he advised me on several occasions to sharpen my mother tongue. He even reminded me of it on Twitter. On December 31, 2017, I posted my New Years Resolutions for 2018. He quickly posted a response to my post, saying: Why wait until New Years to do all of this. . . you should do it everyday! . . . uh. . . a missing resolution. . . learn to speak hindi, if you review hindi cinema. It was like being scolded in public by an elder in the family!

Mr. Bachchans’ films shaped my understanding and expectations of cinema. His performances, along with the dexterity and conviction with which he played even the most wacky roles, nourished in me a long-standing love for Hindi films. It’s about an actor who, in Amar Akbar Anthony, could come out of a giant egg, dressed in a top hat, frock coat and monocle, gibberish gibberish, and create no only a delicious comedy, but also a new expression of love. There aren’t too many actors who could do that.

My favorite memory of Mr. Bachchan, however, is of a poetry reading session on a patio. There were few people present. He read his father Harivansh Rai Bachchans’ classic Madhushala, patiently stopping to explain lines he knew I wouldn’t understand. The wisdom and warmth of his voice was magical. Like the exquisite poetry he recited, Mr. Bachchan is one for the ages. His first name means eternal light and what could be more appropriate?