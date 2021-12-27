From Aryan Khan, Raj Kundras’ arrest to Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter ban, top 5 Bollywood controversies





New Delhi: Like every year, Bollywood has marked its presence throughout the year with exciting news from the entertainment industry. However, some celebrities have made headlines for the wrong reasons. As the year draws to a close, we bring you the top 5 controversies that rocked the entertainment industry in 2021. Aryan Khan’s drugs on a cruise case Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested by Mumbai police on October 3 for his alleged involvement in the cruise drug case. After several court hearings and a lot of grilling by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the star kid was finally released on bail on October 28. After all formalities were completed, Aryan was finally released from Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai on October 30. Aryan Khan, 23, was ultimately declared free of all evidence against him, overturning his alleged involvement in the cruise drugs case. The Raj Kundra Pornography Case The husband of businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, who was arrested by the criminal section on July 19, citing his alleged involvement in the production and distribution of pornographic content on mobile applications. After spending more than 60 days in prison, Kundra was finally released on bail in September on a bond of Rs. 50,000. Earlier in December, the Supreme Court granted protection from arrest to Raj under an FIR, which was registered against the businessman for allegedly distributing obscene videos. Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter Ban Bollywood Kangana Ranut, known to have sparked controversy with her comments, was banned from the social media app Twitter in May. It happened after the “Thalaivii” actress made a bunch of controversial statements and comments regarding the West Bengal election. The actress was also supposed to make an appearance at the Mumbai Police Station in December, over an FIR filed against her for hurting the feelings of the Sikh community through an Instagram post. Alleged rape case against actor Pearl V Puri Facing rape allegations, television actor Pearl V Puri was arrested in June. The “Naagin 3” actor was accused of raping an underage girl on a film set in Vasai where he was filming in October 2019. Speaking of his personal losses in an interview, the actor said he had been hit with a “terrible accusation”. The actor was released on bail on June 15. High-profile celebrity divorces (Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao & Samantha Prabhu- Naga Chatainya) Bollywood celebrities are known for their romantic relationships and breakups. But there are times when the news of their favorite celebrity couple split hits fans hard. Something similar happened when Southern actors Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the most beloved celebrity couples, announced their split in October. Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao’s split also surprised fans of the actor. Ending their 15-year marriage, the couple ultimately parted ways on cordial terms, saying they would like to start a new chapter in their lives as co-parents for their son Azaad. ALSO READ: Newly Married Katrina Kaif Writes Heartfelt Note to Birthday Boy Salman Khan Follow this space for more updates !!!

