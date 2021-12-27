10 cool Bollywood deals we’ll see in 2022

The Hindi film industry is constantly changing and evolving, and what excites me the most is the novelty of it all. Whether it’s new and unique concepts or new chords, I’m always intrigued by them. New couples not only bring freshness to the screens, but also create an intrigue among the audience to see their two beloved stars reunite for the first time. It brings together the fandom of two artists, thus broadening the scope of the project. 2022 will be no different with so many new couples ready to hypnotize the public. It was hard to choose, but I did.

Here are the 10 new Bollywood couples I’m excited to witness onscreen in 2022:

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan

Deepika is a true superstar today while Siddhant makes a place in my heart with each of her performances. The teaser of Gehriyaan gave me insight into the electrifying chemistry between the two, and with Shakun batrathe vision behind I’m sure it will be a wonderful experience to see on screen.

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in Badhaai Do

These two are such incredible performers, that when it was first announced that they were reuniting for Badhaai do, I was a little surprised that why has it taken so long for these two powers of talent to come together. Nonetheless, I’m sure they’ll create their onscreen magic like they always do, and with the effect of the two combined, it’s going to be a wild ride.

Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani in Yodha

Sidharth and Disha are one of the most beautiful actors in Bollywood, so the beauty quotient of Yodha is already off the charts to begin with. But the chemistry the two showed in the reel they recently uploaded to the end of the films’ first show, I can’t wait to see that come to life on the big screen in a much larger way.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in Doctor G

Until the exit of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, I didn’t even realize how much I missed Ayushmann’s genre of cinema and now that I’ve tasted it again, I want more. And what does Doctor G all the more special is his association with Rakul, who has risen so well in recent years in Bollywood. This is sure to be a watch you can’t miss.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in Jug Jugg Jeeyo

I was intrigued by the first photoshoot these two did together and that storyline hit an all-time high when the creators of Jugg Jeeyo jug has released wedding footage for the film as well as an announcement of its release date. This is actually the one that I look forward to the most to witness on screen as I’m sure Varun and Kiara together will be pure magic.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in Adipurush

One is a global superstar and the other climbs up to this feat, combine it with the iconic characters of Lord Ram and Sita, and you have a winner. This couple has it all going in their favor and it will truly be a divine experience to witness these two together on screen.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in Liger

Another South Bollywood couple that makes me curious are Vijay and Ananya in Liger. The cast and the size of the films have already hooked me and it will truly be an adventurous adventure that I’m really excited to be getting into.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra

These real-life lovebirds are all set to band together onscreen for the first time in Brahmastra, and I’m excited to see how their real love connection translates into real life. If the animated poster of the recently released movies is anything to see, it will be a great experience to remember.

Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in Cirkus

With the amount of energy these two actors have, one has the impression that they are cut from the same fabric. So I just wonder what an adrenaline-filled ride that would have been Circus with Ranveer and Jacqueline together. These two are sure to set the house on fire with their energy and enthusiasm and I can’t wait to witness it.

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas

Vijay and Katrina are the latest entrants on this list as their film was just announced over Christmas, and I’m sure this union of the two superstars from two industries, with a visionary like Sriram Raghavan behind it, will only do my part. A much happier Christmas in 2022.

With so many new pairings in the years to come, it was hard to narrow it down to just 10, but I’m sure these pairings will set a new benchmark with their chemistry, forcing manufacturers to make them still live on screen. again in their future projects. For now, I’m just enjoying their photos together, while waiting for their films to be released.