Puttery, Drive Shack Inc.’s New Concept of Golf Entertainment, Heads to Windy City | Business





DALLAS – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Dec. 27 2021– Drive Shack inc. (the Company) (NYSE: DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, today announced that it will bring Puttery, its all-new entertainment golf experience and competitive socialization, at Chicago’s Fulton Market. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211227005047/en/ Located in the heart of Randolph Restaurant Row, Puttery brings a vibrant place to drink, dine and participate in some friendly competition in one of the city’s hottest areas for work, live and play. The 23,000 square foot site will span two levels and feature two uniquely themed nine-hole putting courses, two indoor bars, a rooftop / terrace bar, a chef-led menu and incredible craft cocktails. Guests will enjoy plenty of seating and eclectic lounges on each level. As the third largest city in the United States, Chicago is both an incredible and prime market for our new concept of entertainment, said Hana Khouri, President and CEO of Drive Shack Inc. Known for its lively atmosphere, West Loop is the perfect neighborhood for Puttery. We know locals and tourists alike will appreciate the addition of Puttery to this area. A modern take on putting, Puttery combines a lively atmosphere with innovative scoring technology and themed lessons for an immersive customer experience. Puttery is currently open in The Colony, TX and Charlotte, NC Other Puttery sites currently in development include Washington, DC; Miami; Houston and Philadelphia. Puttery Chicago will be located at 932 W. Randolph St. About pottery The puttery is a modern take on putting, redefining the game within an immersive experience and innovative technology as guests move from course to course. With an energetic atmosphere that combines abundant culinary offerings and inventive handcrafted cocktails centered around a lively bar with great music, guests can relax and enjoy their evening before, during and after their departure time. . About Drive Shack Inc. Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses focused on bringing people together through competitive socialization. Today our portfolio includes American Golf, Drive Shack and Puttery. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211227005047/en/ CONTACT: Investor Relations: Kelley Buchhorn Drive Shack Inc, Head of Investor Relations and Treasury 646-585-5591 [email protected] Media Relations: Morgan schaaf Drive Shack Inc. Head of Marketing and Brand Communications 469-283-2760 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS INDUSTRY KEYWORD: URBAN PLANNING INTERIOR LAYOUT RESTAURANT / BAR GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ARCHITECTURE SPORTS OTHER CONSTRUCTION & REAL ESTATE ENTERTAINMENT WINE & SPIRITS COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY SUPPLY BUILDING SYSTEMS / BEVERAGE SYSTEMS SOURCE: Drive Shack Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 12/27/2021 6:50 a.m. / DISC: 12/27/2021 6:51 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211227005047/en

