Salman Khan’s birthday update: Bollywood actor says he took photo with snake that bit him







Bollywood star Salman Khan performs during the Riyadh season in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 10, 2021.

Image Credit: REUTERS

Bollywood actor Salman Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on December 27 at his farm in Panvel, where he had been bitten three times by a non-poisonous snake. The star shared more details about the Dec. 25 incident while speaking to media who camped outside his home for the chance to speak with the birthday boy. Salman Khan at his farm in Panvel.

Image Credit: Instagram

It wasn’t much, a snake had entered one of the rooms, the farm is quite in the jungle in Panvel, he told media, according to Indian Express. When the snake entered the room the kids were scared so I went to look and asked for a stick, the stick that came was small so I asked for a longer stick, and they got one. , with which I picked up the snake with a lot of love and brought it out, and the snake curled up on the stick, and then it started to climb upward. It came close enough to my hand so I grabbed it with my other hand and dropped the stick so I could leave the snake [in the jungle]. According to reports at the time, Khan was taken to a hospital in Navi Mumbai after suffering the bite and was discharged in the early hours of December 26. Khan also told media that he received anti-venom for a number of snakes in the hospital. I’m fine now, took anti-venom for almost all snakes … because we weren’t sure if it was a poisonous snake or not, just by looking at it. After giving me the injection, I was kept there for six hours for observation, he said. The Tiger actor assured media that the reptile was not killed. We didn’t hurt the snake, we made sure to handle it with the utmost care and love, the actor said. Khan seemed pretty calm about the whole accident, saying he befriended the snake and clicked a photo with it … he must have bit me too because he was scared. The actor also mentioned his plans for the New Year on a personal and professional level. It will be about spending time with the family, as they are all here, he told media. Be here a few more days, then get back to work. As the new year sets in, Tiger [3] filming will resume. Well see what all the movies will give audiences next year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/salman-khans-birthday-update-bollywood-actor-says-he-took-picture-with-snake-that-bit-him-1.84623574 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos