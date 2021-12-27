Cathedral bells ring daily for South African wrestling hero Tutu

JOHANNESBURG The bells of St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town will ring for 10 minutes every day at noon until Friday in honor of South African anti-apartheid Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died peacefully on Sunday in a retirement home from Cape Town. He was 90 years old.
Nobel laureate Tutu, who had preached against the tyranny of the white minority and was revered as the moral conscience of his nation by blacks and whites, had led numerous campaigns and marches against apartheid from the St George marches.
Mourners laid flowers in tribute to Tutu outside what has become the People’s Cathedral and a powerful symbol of democracy, where a black and white image of Tutu was attached to a fence.
Cape Town Archbishop Thabo Makgoba is calling on all who hear the bells to pause their busy schedules for a moment in tribute to Archbishop Tutu, a statement from Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Archbishop Tutu said on Sunday evening. Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.
The bells will kick off a week of mourning for Tutu, prompting a wave of tributes from around https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/reaction-death-south-africas-desmond-tutu-2021-12-26 the world.
Fighting to break free from the South African trenches took courage that cannot be described, Graca Machel, widow of Nelson Mandela, said in a statement.
Day after day, minute after minute, his every step shaped the course of history. Every sentence he said had an impact on the lives of millions of people, and at the same time unified and strengthened those engaged in the noble struggle against apartheid.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said flags will be half-masted across the country and at South African diplomatic missions abroad until the day before Tutus’ funeral.
In the days to come, we will mourn this global icon of peace and freedom, he said in a national speech on Sunday evening.
We will recount his achievements, we will recall his teachings and we will have fond memories of this man who always tempered criticism with compassion.
PURPLE LIGHT
Cape Town’s Town Hall, Arch for Arch, a monument commemorating Tutu and the iconic Table Mountain, was lit up in purple on Sunday, a nod to the dresses Tutu often wore.
A longtime friend of Nelson Mandela, Tutu won the Nobel Prize in 1984 in recognition of his non-violent opposition to white minority domination. A decade later, he witnessed the end of this regime and chaired a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to unearth the atrocities committed under this regime.
Measuring five feet five inches (1.68 meters) and with an infectious laugh, he later called the black political elite to account as fiercely as the Afrikaners, but his persistent spirit of reconciliation has always shone and he never stopped fighting for a Rainbow Nation.
The Diocese of Pretoria and the South African Council of Churches will hold a memorial service in the capital on Wednesday.
On Thursday evening, the Archbishop of Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation will host an intimate evening with friends of the Tutus, according to their statement.
On Friday, Archbishop Tutu will rest as is in St Georges before his funeral on Saturday led by Archbishop Makgoba.
We express our sincere gratitude to the individuals and organizations across the country and the world for the outpouring of love, respect and condolences that have followed Arches’ passing, said Archbishop Tutu IP Trust and the Desmond & Leah Tutu legacy Foundation.
(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Michael Perry and Bernadette Baum)
