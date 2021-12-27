Allu Arjun courted by Bollywood studios and producers after Pushpa’s success?

Nothing smells sweeter than success. This is correct for Southern actor Allu Arjun, whose latest Pushpa release is breaking records. The film has already recorded Rs 179.14 crore in nine days and the number is only increasing. So it’s no surprise that the producers of B-Town are rushing to cast Allu Arjun in Hindi films.

ALLU ARJUN SUDDENLY BECAME HOT PROPERTY IN BOLLYWOOD

Allu Arjun is delighted with the success of his recently released film, Pushpa. A source told IndiaToday.in that although Allu Arjun has been in the Southern film industry for over a decade, Pushpa’s thunderous box office numbers have caught everyone’s attention at B-Town. . An insider told IndiaToday.in that I wouldn’t be surprised if studios and producers threw a lot of money at him to sign him up for their next one. B-town is going through a lull and Pushpa appears to be the golden spark right now. Allu Arjun suddenly became a hot property in Bollywood.

Film exhibitor, adds Akshay Rathi, Allu Arjuns, the Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa does better numbers than a host of big Bollywood releases like Satyameva Jayate 2, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, etc. This means that there is a huge Hindi speaking audience that has seen Pushpa before and I am waiting for Pushpa 2. I see the success of this film as a gateway from Allu Arjun to the heart of Hindi.

IS ALLU ARJUN BEGINNING IN BOLLYWOOD SOON?

Despite the temptation and the offers, Allu Arjun appears to have no immediate interest in pursuing a career in Bollywood films. However, in an industry where you never say never, it will be interesting to see if the actor changes his mind and signs a Hindi movie in the near future.